Xi reaffirms China's support for Russian core interests, in meeting with Putin

 2 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to give strong support to Russia for matters related to its core interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Uzbekistan, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi also said that both sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks to safeguard security interests.

He said China will cooperate more with Russia on trade and agriculture.

