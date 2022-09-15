13 best places to shop for cute and cozy fall decor

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Retailers like Michaels and West Elm have fall decor to fit all styles, from bold to subtle.

We found budget-friendly decorations from Target and JoAnn Fabrics .

Many of these stores have amazing Halloween decorations , too.

With Halloween and Thanksgiving around the corner, now is the time to fill your home with autumn colors, scents, and decorations. Pumpkins, leaves, and turkeys are always popular, but you can also find candles, throws, and wreaths in muted autumn colors.

To get you in the spirit of the fall season, we put together a list of retailers featuring must-have seasonal decorations.

Here are 13 of our favorite places to find the best fall decor ideas:

Pottery Barn

For home decorations that will blend in, Pottery Bar n has a variety of decorations for Halloween and Thanksgiving, featuring fall colors and scents. The fall collection includes neutral color tones that won't stand out too much but will still bring the essence of fall into your home.

Target

Target has a huge variety of budget-friendly decorations. Many options cost as little as $5. If you're someone who loves filling your home with delicious scents, Target has categories for fall-scented candles and even a section for pumpkin-specific candles .

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Home has a gorgeous collection of seasonal decorations. The fall collection features elegant and subtle decor to capture the feeling of autumn without it overpowering your current aesthetic.

World Market

World Market has something for everyone's decor style. If you prefer hints of fall decor in your home, World Market has candles and faux foliage. And if you like to go the extra mile, there are fun decorations such as pumpkin string lights and skeleton knickknacks .

Wayfair

Wayfair has everything you need to decorate your home for the holidays. The retailer is pretty consistent with low prices and boasts a massive selection of home decor for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and more.

Crate and Barrel

For simple yet elegant selections, Crate & Barrel has beautiful autumn decor that you could use all year. You'll find warm-orange, dusty-pink, and neutral shades that will complement any space.

Michael's

Craft central, Michaels is bursting with indoor and outdoor fall decor at affordable prices. With a bit of creativity, you can find everything to make DIY decor, like a pumpkin patch for your front porch.

West Elm

Eerie or not, West Elm has tasteful decor for Halloween and Thanksgiving. If you're looking for dark fall accents like black slate coasters or more neutral hues such as ivory tapered candles , West Elm puts an elegant and modern twist on fall decorations.

JoAnn

Another solid spot to get crafty fall decor inspiration, JoAnn Fabrics has indoor and outdoor decorations. There are autumn accents for your bathroom, kitchen, living room, and porch.

Zara Home

Elevated yet affordable, Zara Home doesn't make a fall collection, perse. Nonetheless, its muted, earthy tones are perfect for the season, including its bedding, table linens, and storage.

Nearly Natural

One of our favorite places to buy artificial plants , Nearly Natural has very realistic-looking adornments for fall. Whether you want a leafy wreath or an autumnal arrangement , you'll be able to find gorgeous faux foliage here.

Grandin Road

We love Grandin Road for its scarily realistic Halloween decorations , but it's no slouch when it comes to fall decor, either. It stocks vibrant foliage, decorative doormats, and pumpkin everything.

Balsam Hill

Though not quite as expansive as its Christmas selection, Balsam Hill does offer some beautiful autumn options that may seem like you just plucked them off a tree or vine yourself. The pumpkins in particula r look good enough to go into a pie.