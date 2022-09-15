Kourtney Kardashian nearly turned down her first date with now-husband Travis Barker because she thought she was too “shy” to go out with him. “I remember he asked me to the movies when we were just friends once, and I remember telling my therapist, ‘Oh my god, but I can’t go to the movies,’” the 43-year-old reality star revealed on TODAY on Sept. 12. “She was like, why? I was like, I just can’t. I’m so shy.'” Of course, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, made it out on that date, and then made their way down the aisle in May to make their union official.

