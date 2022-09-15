Read full article on original website
Popculture
Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41. Disick and Stewart have been...
EW.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Pete Davidson embodies a charming romantic lead in the first trailer for Meet Cute, a new film that features the Saturday Night Live star playing opposite Kaley Cuoco. The clip shows the pair falling in love multiple times thanks to the magic of time travel. The film’s official synopsis reads,...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy
Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
Khloé and Kim Kardashian Join LaLa Anthony in Head-Turning Looks for Beyoncé's Birthday: 'Single Ladies'
Khloé Kardashian slayed the style game for Beyonce's 41st birthday party Saturday night — and so did her squad. The Good American founder, 38, shared a series of snaps from the star-studded event to Instagram on Monday, flaunting some serious sparkles alongside her sister, Kim Kardashian, 41, and their friend La La Anthony, 40. In an homage not only to the party's host, but also to the three women pictured, Khloé captioned the post "All the single ladies," touting their mutual status as single women.
realitytitbit.com
What happened between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande?
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande enjoyed a whirlwind romance that most people couldn’t keep up with. Following public appearances, song features, and a surprise engagement, Reality Titbit looks back at what happened between Pete and Ariana. What happened between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande?. The pair started dating in...
Love Bite! Travis Barker Shows Off Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Lips on His Arm: Photo
A real stamp of approval! Travis Barker honored his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by showing off the tattoo he once received of her lips. “My lips on my husband,” the Kardashians star, 43, wrote via her Instagram Stories on...
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder
Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
Kim Kardashian Hangs With Pete Davidson’s Pal Orlando Bloom At Kendall Jenner’s Party
Kendall Jenner threw a shindig on the eve of Aug. 18, or 8/18, to celebrate her tequila brand, Tequila 818, and several A-listers showed up, to no surprise. One eye-catching photo from the event, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen here, showed Kim Kardashian chatting with her ex, Pete Davidson‘s friend and co-star, Orlando Bloom. Kim, 41, who wore a black outfit, could be seen smiling up at Orlando, 45, who donned a blue suit jacket. He laughed as he grabbed Kim’s hand in a friend-like handshake. Other A-listers present included James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner and her beau, Corey Gamble.
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Another Source Confirms Kim Kardashian Wasn’t a Fan of Her Big Age Gap With Pete Davidson
One of the things about Pete Davidson that probably appealed to Kim Kardashian was his youthful energy. After a tumultuous marriage to Kanye West, the comedian likely brought fun and some light back into her life, but once that novelty wore off, it sounds like the age gap was an issue.
Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Was Too ‘Shy’ To Go Out With Travis Barker Before They Dated
Kourtney Kardashian nearly turned down her first date with now-husband Travis Barker because she thought she was too “shy” to go out with him. “I remember he asked me to the movies when we were just friends once, and I remember telling my therapist, ‘Oh my god, but I can’t go to the movies,’” the 43-year-old reality star revealed on TODAY on Sept. 12. “She was like, why? I was like, I just can’t. I’m so shy.'” Of course, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, made it out on that date, and then made their way down the aisle in May to make their union official.
Kim Kardashian Reveals The $13K Designer Bag North West Gets In Kris Jenner’s Will
Kim Kardashian revealed on her Sept. 14 appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden that her firstborn child, North West, 9, is set to inherit a “one-of-a-kind” Chanel bag from Kris Jenner, 66, when she dies. The bag is a Lego-themed clutch covered in black crystals that was never sold in stores, but is under the vigil watch of the famous momager. A similar version of the bag can be found on the vintage and high-end reselling site, 1stDibs, and is listed for $12,760. And according to the 41-year-old mom of four, it was originally supposed to be hers.
