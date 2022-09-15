Read full article on original website
Oliver Collier
A public viewing for Mr. Oliver Collier of Salisbury, MD will be held on Friday from 2 until 4 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Fenwick Dickerson
Funeral services for Mr. Fenwick Dickerson of Princess Anne, MD will be held on Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Thursday 9/15/22 from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Mary Johnson
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Johnson of Quantico, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at St. James Free Methodist Church, Quantico, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the adjoining Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Ponies fall to Brunswick
The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Brunswick Academy on Thursday night. The Ponies fell on the road by a score of 62-14. The Ponies fall to 2-2 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday September 24 as they take on Richmond Christian High School. .
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
The Annual Riverside Auxiliary’s Hospital Charity Ball will be held tonight at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club from 6 to midnight. Catered by the Island House Restaurant, the Ball will feature live music from Tidewater Drive and a live auction with great items. Cruzin’ for Christ.
Exmore man dies in accident on I-85 in North Carolina
An Exmore man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on southbound Interstate 85 in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va was driving a Mack tractor-trailer when he veered off the highway and hit an overpass before crashing around 2:15 a.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Brian Martin.
Two Injured in Accident near Onancock
Two individuals were injured in an accident that occured at the Market Street entrance to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital near Onancock. The accident was reported at approximately 10:55 a.m. Units from Onancock, Tasley and Parksley responded. Unofficially, two individuals were transported to the nearby Riverside Shore Memorial Emergency Room.
2022 Swine & Wine
The 2022 Swine & Wine dinner and dance benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia – Eastern Shore Club is rapidly approaching, but tickets are still available for the gala event on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Swine & Wine will again be staged at the Mary N....
Drinking and driving can still lead to felony charges
Several residents were accused of felony DUI in indictments handed down by a Northampton Grand Jury Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Garrett E. Waters, of Bayside Road in Exmore, was indicted on a third offense of DUI within 10 years and failure to maintain clearly marked lanes in connection with Feb. 24 offenses.
SWAP SHOP SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
17′ Sundance Skiff with 50 HP Honda and Load Rite trailer. Motor has just had carburetors rebuilt and fuel pump replaced. Great Compression! Total package is ready for the boat ramp this afternoon. $13,000. Boat is located in Onancock 410-491-7337. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or...
