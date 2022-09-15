Roger Federer says he's retiring from tennis: 'I must recognize when it's time to end my competitive career'

Roger Federer. TPN/Getty Images

Roger Federer is retiring from tennis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will call time on his professional career after the Laver Cup.

"To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you," he said.

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from the sport.

In a video posted to Twitter , Federer said he had taken the decision after three years of continuous injuries and surgeries.

"My body's message to me lately has been clear," he said.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

Federer last played at Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third surgery on his right knee. He previously had two surgeries on the same knee in 2020.

The Swiss will play competitively for the last ever time at next week's Laver Cup in London, where he will represent Team Europe alongside Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Images

Federer is the third most decorated male tennis player of all-time having won 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Only Spain's Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 majors, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, with 21, have won more.

Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. Over the next four years, he dominated the men's tour, winning both the Wimbledon and the US Open each year, as well as winning the French Open three times.

His won his last Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open, where, aged 36, he became the second-oldest man of the Open era to win a major singles title.

He ends his career as the most successful men's grass court player in tennis history having won the Wimbledon singles title a record eight times.

"Roger, Where do we begin?" wrote Wimbledon in a tweet following Federer's announcement.

"It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word. We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many."

The former American tennis star Andy Roddick tweeted: "Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport."

Federer is not the only tennis legend to retire this year.

In August, Serena Williams announced she was calling time on her career to focus on her family and her business ventures.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner bowed out from the sport at the US Open, where she lost in the third round.