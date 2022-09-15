ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer says he's retiring from tennis: 'I must recognize when it's time to end my competitive career'

By Rebecca Cohen,Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpDsk_0hwZNKvy00
Roger Federer.

TPN/Getty Images

  • Roger Federer is retiring from tennis.
  • The 20-time Grand Slam champion will call time on his professional career after the Laver Cup.
  • "To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you," he said.

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from the sport.

In a video posted to Twitter , Federer said he had taken the decision after three years of continuous injuries and surgeries.

"My body's message to me lately has been clear," he said.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

Federer last played at Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third surgery on his right knee. He previously had two surgeries on the same knee in 2020.

The Swiss will play competitively for the last ever time at next week's Laver Cup in London, where he will represent Team Europe alongside Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

"To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKURl_0hwZNKvy00
Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Images

Federer is the third most decorated male tennis player of all-time having won 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Only Spain's Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 majors, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, with 21, have won more.

Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. Over the next four years, he dominated the men's tour, winning both the Wimbledon and the US Open each year, as well as winning the French Open three times.

His won his last Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open, where, aged 36, he became the second-oldest man of the Open era to win a major singles title.

He ends his career as the most successful men's grass court player in tennis history having won the Wimbledon singles title a record eight times.

"Roger, Where do we begin?" wrote Wimbledon in a tweet following Federer's announcement.

"It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word. We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many."

The former American tennis star Andy Roddick tweeted: "Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport."

Federer is not the only tennis legend to retire this year.

In August, Serena Williams announced she was calling time on her career to focus on her family and her business ventures.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner bowed out from the sport at the US Open, where she lost in the third round.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I don’t think it looks professional’: Andy Murray voices opposition to late matches

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night matches.Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow on Wednesday did not conclude until nearly 1am, with Murray and Joe Salisbury narrowly losing the deciding doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.That followed a number of matches at the US Open that carried on until the early hours, while it is an increasingly common scenario at some tour events.Although a sizeable number of fans at the Emirates Arena did stay for the finish, many had to leave, with no public transport options at that time and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
People

Tennis Champ Simona Halep Undergoes Nose Surgery to Correct Breathing Issues and for 'Aethetics'

The two-time Grand Slam champion said she was "completely exhausted mentally" following the US Open Tennis champion Simona Halep starting her off-season early after undergoing nose surgery, she shared Thursday. Halep posted a lengthy note on Twitter, explaining that the surgery was partially to correct a breathing issue, and for her own self-esteem. "I felt it's the right time to do it and also for myself as a person," the 30-year-old Romanian player shared. "That is why I did also the [a]esthetic part that I wanted to do...
TENNIS
People

Venus Williams Is 'Really Grateful' Her Mom 'Prepared Us' to Embrace Therapy: 'It's Everything'

"For athletes to share their stories of what they've gone through really helps people from all walks of life, and that's so important," Williams tells PEOPLE Venus Williams feels "really grateful" for the way her mother Oracene Price encouraged her and her siblings to take care of their mental health. "It's important to engage in therapy even before you might have something exactly to talk about, to work through and prepare yourself for anything that might come up in your life," Williams, 42, tells PEOPLE. The tennis star...
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Tennis Player#Tpn Getty Images#Grand Slam#Swiss#Team Europe
The Independent

Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures

Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
TENNIS
AFP

Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says

Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
Insider

Insider

590K+
Followers
34K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy