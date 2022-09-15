ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
addictedtovacation.com

11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine

Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Portland, ME
Society
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Education
Portland, ME
Education
mainebiz.biz

Portland nonprofit to build $300K educational playground

Rippleffect, a Portland-based nonprofit that promotes youth development and leadership through outdoor activities, is teaming with the Portland Public Schools to build a $300,000 educational playground. The Rippleffect Outdoor Center, which got the green light this week from the city of Portland, will be located next to Rowe Elementary School,...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine shredding businesses unite

Scarborough-based Without A Trace Mobile Shredding business, owned and operated by Brad Manter, has been acquired by Shredding On Site, a Bangor-based provider of secure document shredding and destructive services. The acquisition provides Shredding On Site and its operating company Records Management Center expanded access to the Greater Portland market,...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
mainebiz.biz

First-ever lobster supply chain CO2 study shows lower emissions than other proteins

A new study shows that at least one part of the lobster supply chain has a lower carbon footprint than proteins such as beef, pork and chicken. The Rockland-based Island Institute and Luke’s Lobster on Thursday revealed preliminary findings of the study, which was commissioned by the institute to measure the carbon footprint of all aspects of Luke’s Lobster’s supply chain. The study was the first of its kind, according to a news release.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Center#Food Security#Usm#Charity#Oakhurst Dairy#Oakhurst General
nbcboston.com

Maine Elementary School Student Finds Handgun in Backpack

Police and school officials in Lewiston, Maine say they are actively investigating how a handgun ended up in an elementary school classroom on Thursday. According to Lewiston Public Schools superintendent Jake Langlais, the gun had rounds in it but they were not in a part of the weapon from which they could easily be fired or allow the weapon to go off accidentally.
LEWISTON, ME
wgan.com

Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. “I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough,” said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WMTW

Gun found in Maine student's backpack

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston school officials say an elementary student inadvertently brought a handgun to school on Thursday. Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents that as students were getting ready for dismissal at Connors Elementary, a student told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
weatherboy.com

Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine

Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy