Danielle Bradbery’s ‘A Special Place’ Is a Spunky Breakup Song [Listen]
Danielle Bradbery puts a new spin on a spunky breakup song in her tune, "A Special Place." Written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song finds Bradbery sending an ex to a place no one wants to be. Bolstered by strong electric guitars, she...
Hear Scotty McCreery’s ‘Nothin’ Right’ From ‘Same Truck’ Deluxe Version
New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”. Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan...
The MixtapE! Presents Becky G, Charlie Puth and More New Music Musts
New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Watch Ellie Goulding Bring New Single ‘Easy Lover’ to ‘Fallon’
Ellie Goulding appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her latest song “Easy Lover” — “one of my favorites,” host Jimmy Fallon said — on Tuesday night. The track — which is not a cover of the Phil Collins & Philip Bailey classic of the same name — is the first single off Goulding’s upcoming album, the follow-up to 2020’s Brightest Blue. (While the studio version boasts a guest version by Big Sean, the rapper did not appear on The Tonight Show to deliver his verse.) “I wrote ‘Easy Lover’ in L.A. with Julia Michaels after conversations about the age-old tale...
Tinashe and Snakehips Bring Back the Feeling on ‘Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight’
Tinashe and Snakehips have reunited for some lovelorn electro-pop longing on “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” The sweet-voiced singer and U.K. production duo first collaborated on 2015’s anti-club banger “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper as well. On their latest, Tinashe coos delicate concerns to a wayward paramour: “Who’s gonna love you tonight? Who’s gonna catch your vibe? Tell you that you’ll be alright, show you what love looks like? Cause I know a guy.” Snakehips supply her with airy synths and dramatic piano punctuated by digital blips and strong bass. The pair will release their debut album...
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Lets Tears Take Over At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The nearly six-hour tribute concert featured appearances by Paul McCartney, Travis Barker and Dave Chappelle.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
Billboard
Elton John & Britney Spears ‘Hold’ No. 1 Spot on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart
Elton John and Britney Spears bound in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated Sept. 10) with “Hold Me Closer.” It’s just the third song to debut at the summit since the chart began in January 2013, following Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” in March 2020 and Drake’s “Falling Back” this July.
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
NME
Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’
This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
Every Bob Seger Album ranked from worst to best
One of the great American heartland rock'n'rollers, Detroit's favourite son Bob Seger mixed high octane rockers with the most magical of ballads for 50 years
Lorde Teases New Album During LA Gig
After Lorde’s younger sister, Indy Yelich, made her musical debut on Thursday (Sept. 15), fans were wondering when they could expect album number four from the “Royals” singer. The answer may be coming soon. New Zealand’s dream pop gem teased new music while taking a breather on...
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (9/9/22)
This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Charley Crockett, Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan, Cole Chaney, Miranda Lambert, Randy Houser, Julie Roberts & Jamey Johnson, Easton Corbin, Alex Williams, Rob Baird, Tennessee Jet, Dylan Wheeler, Brit Taylor, Boy Named Banjo, Jonathan Terrell, Melissa Carper, Chris Shiflett, and more.
Camila Cabello rocks Rio in an amazing yellow outfit
Camila Cabello had Brazil on their feet on Saturday while she performed at the Rock in Rio Festival. The singer wore a bright yellow outfit with a trench coat, high wasted trousers, and a bodysuit. GettyImages She shined like the sun...
thecheyennepost.com
French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne
CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
Justin Timberlake Tops Latin Chart for the First Time with Bilingual “Sin Fin”
Justin Timberlake topped the Billboard Latin chart for the first time in his career with the single “Sin Fin,” featuring Romeo Santos. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart and is also the first new music from Timberlake to enter the chart since “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” in 2017, which peaked at No. 36.
NME
Mark Ronson on the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I was on the cusp of rocking out and breaking down”
Mark Ronson has paid fresh tribute to Taylor Hawkins, saying that the “beloved” late drummer “should have played on thousands more recordings”. Ronson spoke to NME as part of this week’s special Big Read cover feature, which offers an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at the recent star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 16
The superstar K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is one of the biggest pop juggernauts in the world, with billions of streams and massive world tours to its name. Born Pink, its second full-length album — and "full-length" is relative here, since we're talking about eight songs in under 25 minutes — promises to further expedite BLACKPINK's domination of the U.S. charts.
2022 Americana Music Honors & Awards — See the Full List of Winners
A complete list of 2022 Americana Music Awards winners is below. The 2022 Americana Music Festival, of which the Awards are a part, runs through Sunday (Sept. 18). In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile (produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings) Outside Child, Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler) —...
