MLB
Cubs post 6-run 1st, cruise to sweep of Mets
NEW YORK -- The Cubs continued to play the spoiler role on Wednesday night at Citi Field. They scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-3 win over the Mets to complete a three-game sweep. “That was an awesome series for the Cubs,” said left-hander Drew...
MLB
After wild 9th, Alcántara delivers with 10th-inning walk-off
PHOENIX -- Entering Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers, Sergio Alcántara had hit just four home runs during his two stints with the D-backs this year, but he certainly made them count -- all four either tied the game or gave the D-backs a lead. Alcántara added another homer...
MLB
Pirates, Mets honor 'The Great One' in New York
NEW YORK -- On this day, everyone at Citi Field paid homage to The Great One. Every uniformed member of the Pirates and Mets wore Roberto Clemente's No. 21 on Thursday as part of the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day. • VOTE NOW: 2022 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital...
MLB
Gray draws plenty of looks with MLB season first
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sonny Gray watched fellow Twins right-hander Joe Ryan no-hit the Royals through seven innings on Tuesday and Gray knew he had to follow up with another strong outing on Wednesday night. The internal competition between the rotation mates meant having to try to top Ryan’s effort in the...
MLB
Mervis' power (33 HRs) continues to impress
CHICAGO -- The disappointment of not hearing his name called during the MLB Draft two years ago was real for Matt Mervis. He felt he had earned that phone call, the one that brings a lifelong dream to fruition, even if he also understood the unique circumstances in play. The...
MLB
The promise Chaim Bloom made for next year
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Yankees came to Fenway for a two-game series this week, it was a reminder for many Red Sox fans of the circle that was put on the calendar when the schedule came out.
MLB
Phils prep for pivotal stretch: 'Going to be a lot of fun'
MIAMI -- Brandon Marsh played high school baseball about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta's Truist Park. Marsh will make his second trip there as a big leaguer on Friday, and it's going to be a big one. The series opener in Atlanta will be the start of a challenging nine-game...
MLB
Inbox: O's SS of future -- Gunnar or Holliday?
Yankees shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe stole a base last night, his fourth in 10 Triple-A games, giving him 48 this season. If he can swipe two more bags in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's remaining 12 contests -- the RailRiders also have to complete a suspended game as well -- he'll produce the first 20-homer/50-steal season in the Minors since Andruw Jones in 1995. Volpe already has hit 20 homers in 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
MLB
Groshans' 1st career HR sets off must-see celebration
MIAMI -- As kids in the Houston metropolitan area, Jordan Groshans -- the Marlins' No. 12 prospect -- and his older brother, Jaxx, spent countless hours imagining their first Major League home runs. That moment came for Jordan in Thursday night’s 5-3 victory over the Phillies at loanDepot park, and...
MLB
Rangers hit 3 HRs, but old habits sink club vs. A's
ARLINGTON -- One-run games have been the Rangers’ kryptonite all season long. On Tuesday night, the Rangers changed their fortunes with a walk-off win over the A’s, but on Wednesday, Texas couldn't quite complete the two-game sweep over Oakland. Instead, the Rangers suffered their franchise-record-setting 32nd one-run loss...
MLB
Mitchell's patience pays off with 2-walk game
NEW YORK -- Cal Mitchell saw 14 pitches across four plate appearances on Thursday night. He swung at just five of those pitches. He exhibited selectiveness with his swings, and that patience has been the defining feature of his latest stint at the Major League level. Mitchell has been noticeably...
MLB
Roberto Clemente Day resonates with Phils, Marlins
MIAMI -- The Phillies and Marlins celebrated the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day on Thursday night at loanDepot park, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Famer's tragic death. On Dec. 31, 1972, Clemente died in a plane crash while he was on his way to deliver emergency supplies to an earthquake-ravaged Nicaragua.
MLB
'Dodged a bullet': Hoskins (hand) day to day
MIAMI -- If you know Rhys Hoskins' recent September history, then you understand the thought that entered his mind in the third inning Wednesday night at loanDepot park. “My first thought was, 'Come on, right now?'” Hoskins said on Thursday afternoon. Hoskins got hit in the right hand with...
MLB
Mikolas gearing up for October and maybe November
ST. LOUIS -- Never one to give programmed, cliché-filled answers, Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas didn’t blink Thursday when asked if he had already started thinking about playoff possibilities and where he might slot in on the postseason rotation. “Absolutely,” Mikolas said, referring to his thoughts drifting toward possible...
MLB
Judge? Ohtani? Who's in the lead for MVP?
Judge-Ohtani? Ohtani-Judge? Who's your No. 1 in the MVP race?. In the latest MLB.com MVP poll, there's still one favorite between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in the American League. But the race is tightening as we enter the final weeks of the regular season. In the National League? Paul...
MLB
4 bets to consider for tonight's games on Apple TV+
Line: -125 (bet $100 to win $80) These two teams are no strangers to each other and show that offensively. These teams have played each other 13 times and the Blue Jays have gone over 4.5 runs in eight of those games. In fact, the Blue Jays average 8.7 runs per game against this Orioles pitching staff. That’s quite a lot of runs.
MLB
How Judge can win a Triple Crown
For Triple Crown enthusiasts, the focus has shined on the National League, where Paul Goldschmidt remains a contender in all three categories. But it’s possible that an AL Triple Crown could sneak up on us in the final weeks. The reason? It’s the same slugger who has already captivated...
MLB
'Lacking a lot right now': SD watches WC lead slip
PHOENIX -- Mid-September, in the thick of a postseason push, isn’t the time to have a game like this. Especially not twice. The Padres’ lineup took on a D-backs starter making his Major League debut. The end result? A shutout loss. And it happened two times in a span of 11 days.
MLB
With spot clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
For the sixth straight season, the Astros are headed to the postseason after a 5-0 win over the A’s punched their ticket. Here’s what’s ahead for Houston for the rest of the regular season and beyond:. What will the postseason roster look like?. One of the lone...
MLB
Jameson shuts down Padres in MLB debut
SAN DIEGO -- Once again, a D-backs pitcher making his first big league start had success against the Padres. This time it was Drey Jameson, the fire-balling right-hander who shut down the Padres as he worked seven shutout innings in his Major League debut in a 4-0 win Thursday night at Chase Field.
