MLB
Gray draws plenty of looks with MLB season first
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sonny Gray watched fellow Twins right-hander Joe Ryan no-hit the Royals through seven innings on Tuesday and Gray knew he had to follow up with another strong outing on Wednesday night. The internal competition between the rotation mates meant having to try to top Ryan’s effort in the...
MLB
Rangers hit 3 HRs, but old habits sink club vs. A's
ARLINGTON -- One-run games have been the Rangers’ kryptonite all season long. On Tuesday night, the Rangers changed their fortunes with a walk-off win over the A’s, but on Wednesday, Texas couldn't quite complete the two-game sweep over Oakland. Instead, the Rangers suffered their franchise-record-setting 32nd one-run loss...
MLB
After wild 9th, Alcántara delivers with 10th-inning walk-off
PHOENIX -- Entering Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers, Sergio Alcántara had hit just four home runs during his two stints with the D-backs this year, but he certainly made them count -- all four either tied the game or gave the D-backs a lead. Alcántara added another homer...
MLB
Blue Jays miss chance in playoff race, but another awaits
TORONTO -- Things were lining up well for the Blue Jays. After winning three of the first four games this week against the Rays, Thursday offered an opportunity to drive home the dagger. With Kevin Gausman on the mound, it was a chance for Toronto to create some breathing room in a crowded AL Wild Card race and build on the league’s best September record.
MLB
One series won't define season, but Mets face next test
It was Tommy John who once said this to me, when he was past 40 and still pitching in the big leagues: “When you’re young and you’re in a slump, you’re in a slump. When you’re old and you’re in a slump, you’re old.”
MLB
Inbox: O's SS of future -- Gunnar or Holliday?
Yankees shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe stole a base last night, his fourth in 10 Triple-A games, giving him 48 this season. If he can swipe two more bags in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's remaining 12 contests -- the RailRiders also have to complete a suspended game as well -- he'll produce the first 20-homer/50-steal season in the Minors since Andruw Jones in 1995. Volpe already has hit 20 homers in 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
MLB
Cubs post 6-run 1st, cruise to sweep of Mets
NEW YORK -- The Cubs continued to play the spoiler role on Wednesday night at Citi Field. They scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-3 win over the Mets to complete a three-game sweep. “That was an awesome series for the Cubs,” said left-hander Drew...
MLB
Mervis' power (33 HRs) continues to impress
CHICAGO -- The disappointment of not hearing his name called during the MLB Draft two years ago was real for Matt Mervis. He felt he had earned that phone call, the one that brings a lifelong dream to fruition, even if he also understood the unique circumstances in play. The...
MLB
With star quartet on bench, LA loses in extras
PHOENIX -- The newly minted National League West champion Dodgers have an MLB-high 98 wins. They have the most potent lineup in baseball. They have a strong starting rotation that has withstood numerous injuries this season. But as Los Angeles knows, because of its wealth of playoff experience, postseason success...
MLB
'Lacking a lot right now': SD watches WC lead slip
PHOENIX -- Mid-September, in the thick of a postseason push, isn’t the time to have a game like this. Especially not twice. The Padres’ lineup took on a D-backs starter making his Major League debut. The end result? A shutout loss. And it happened two times in a span of 11 days.
MLB
Judge? Ohtani? Who's in the lead for MVP?
Judge-Ohtani? Ohtani-Judge? Who's your No. 1 in the MVP race?. In the latest MLB.com MVP poll, there's still one favorite between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in the American League. But the race is tightening as we enter the final weeks of the regular season. In the National League? Paul...
MLB
Will Pujols play more down the stretch?
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Quite frankly, no one wants to see Albert Pujols reach the exclusive 700-home-run club more than Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, especially with their close friendship of more than a decade, their similar Dominican heritage and their honest and trusting pact on this season’s team.
MLB
McClanahan leaves no doubt he's back at full strength
TORONTO -- Rays manager Kevin Cash was hesitant to set any expectations before Shane McClanahan took the mound Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre, but he was hopeful that the Rays’ top starter would look like himself in his return from the 15-day injured list. “If his stuff is right...
MLB
How Judge can win a Triple Crown
For Triple Crown enthusiasts, the focus has shined on the National League, where Paul Goldschmidt remains a contender in all three categories. But it’s possible that an AL Triple Crown could sneak up on us in the final weeks. The reason? It’s the same slugger who has already captivated...
MLB
McCullers (11 K's) puts Astros on playoff cusp
HOUSTON -- The postseason is drawing near, and it is fair to say that Lance McCullers Jr. looks ready for the moment after he struck out a season-high 11 in the Astros' 5-2 win over the A’s on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park. Houston’s magic number to clinch...
MLB
Groshans' 1st career HR sets off must-see celebration
MIAMI -- As kids in the Houston metropolitan area, Jordan Groshans -- the Marlins' No. 12 prospect -- and his older brother, Jaxx, spent countless hours imagining their first Major League home runs. That moment came for Jordan in Thursday night’s 5-3 victory over the Phillies at loanDepot park, and...
MLB
Friedl puts body on the line in win: 'I'm good, surprisingly'
ST. LOUIS -- Thursday night at Busch Stadium was TJ Friedl’s big adventure. The Reds’ left fielder and leadoff hitter crashed into the side wall down the third-base line with his right knee (bottom of the first), jammed his left shoulder into the ground in the process of making a diving catch (bottom of the fourth), and absorbed a hard foul ball off his left knee (top of the fifth).
MLB
Hence continues dominance with another scoreless start
The numbers don’t exactly jump off the page for Tink Hence. He hasn’t pitched more than four innings in any outing across his two-year professional career, and his career high strikeout mark is eight. But whenever he takes the mound, it’s all but a guarantee you’re about to see something close to perfection.
MLB
Guardians hope Gaddis gamble pays off long-term
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians knew the most crucial stretch of their season was beginning on Thursday against the second-place White Sox. In a span of eight days, Cleveland would be facing the third-place Twins five times and White Sox four times. But because of the packed schedule, the team wanted to be conservative with its pitching plans. That resulted in sending Hunter Gaddis to the rubber in the tone-setting opener to a challenging week ahead.
MLB
Sox slug 5 homers for crucial head-to-head win
CLEVELAND -- The White Sox needed to win Thursday afternoon’s rescheduled contest at Progressive Field to maintain hope of catching the Guardians in the American League Central. So they developed the perfect plan for success: Hit home runs, as in five home runs, leaving them just short of the...
