China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
How to cut ties with China once and for all
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Taiwan's military warns it will counterattack without exception if Chinese forces enter its waters or airspace as Beijing's ships and planes move nearby
The remarks from a Taiwanese military official come one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time.
China warns of 'counter-measures' as US approves $1.1bn arms sales to Taiwan
China has warned the United States it will take "counter-measures" after the Biden administration approved more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan.
China seeks 'naval outpost' in Nicaragua to threaten US, Taiwan warns
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China aspires to open a “naval outpost” in Nicaragua as part of a plan to dominate the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan has warned.
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s leader on Friday said China and Russia are “disrupting and threatening the world order” with Beijing’s recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. President Tsai Ing-wen was speaking during a meeting in Taipei with...
Nations Buying the Most Weapons and Their Biggest Suppliers
The U.S. defense budget and global military expenditures have been increasing in recent years, reaching a record of over $2 trillion worldwide, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Still, based on actual deliveries of major arms, the volume of international arms deals between 2017 to 2021 declined 4.6% from 2012 to 2016. To […]
International Business Times
India, Japan Conduct Navy Drills In Bay Of Bengal To Counter Chinese Assertiveness
The navies of India and Japan are conducting a week-long joint military exercise in the waters off India's east coast. The naval exercises follow the recently held "two-plus-two" security dialogue between the two countries, both of which face serious security challenges posed by increasing Chinese assertiveness. The sixth edition of...
China's top legislator urges cooperation with S.Korea on supply chains
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, called on Friday for more cooperation with South Korea on cutting-edge technologies and supply chain issues. Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, was speaking in Seoul after meeting his South Korean counterpart, parliament speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
POLITICO
U.N. Xinjiang report puts a target on U.S. supply chains
Hi, China Watchers. This week we examine how the U.N.’s big human rights report on Xinjiang ups the pressure on U.S. firms to purge their supply chains of forced labor. We’ll also unpack the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s epic screed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and profile a book that assesses Xi Jinping’s hard-line politics and personality. And stay tuned to this channel for a series of upcoming articles in the run-up to the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Party Congress next month.
nationalinterest.org
Made in China? Why Chinese Components Were Found Inside the F-35
Despite the embarrassing nature of the component’s sourcing, given the increasing tensions between the United States and China, the risk, it seems, to the F-35 program is low to none. Though the alloy for an engine component did originate in China, there is likely no risk to the warplane.
Taiwan to send three person delegation to Abe state funeral
TAIPEI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan will send a three-person delegation to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this month, including a former parliament speaker and a former premier, the island's presidential office said on Thursday.
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
S. Korea, Japan differ over summit plan amid history dispute
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan will meet next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Seoul officials said Thursday, in what would be the countries’ first summit in nearly three years amid tensions over history. But...
International Business Times
India Plans No More Funding For Sri Lanka As IMF Talks Progress - Sources
India does not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka on top of the nearly $4 billion it has extended this year, two sources told Reuters, as the island's battered economy starts to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the IMF. India has been the biggest provider...
China slams US Senate bill supporting Taiwan's defense
BANGKOK (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry accused the United States of violating its commitment to the “One China” principle and interfering in internal Chinese affairs Thursday, after the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations committee approved a new bill that could significantly increase American defense support for the island of Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that China had “lodged serious complaints” with Washington over the legislation, which still needs U.S. House and President Joe Biden’s approval to become law. “The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations,” she said. “If the bill continues to be deliberated, pushed forward or even signed into law, it will greatly shake the political foundation of China-U.S. relations and cause extremely serious consequences to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” China claims the self-governing democracy of Taiwan as its own territory, and has not ruled out retaking the island by force if necessary. The sides split after a civil war in 1949 and have no official relations, with China cutting off even informal contacts following the election of independence-leaning Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016.
