Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
Since its founding in 1973, Patagonia has had environmental activism in its DNA thanks to its eccentric founder, who gave away the company this week.
As a professional rock climber in the 1960s, Yvon Chouinard ate cans of cat food and lived out of his car for a time, The New York Times reported.
Yvon Chouinard built an empire with his outdoor gear brand Patagonia, but the nature enthusiast has never done business like anyone else. "Earth is now our only shareholder," Chouinard said in a letter posted on the Patagonia website.
Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, has given away his $3 billion company to a specially-created trust that will use any profits not reinvested in the business to fight climate change.Sept. 15, 2022.
A river runs through it … no longer
By now it’s becoming undeniable that mankind is not succeeding at mitigating the planetary consequences of our continuous and increasing pollution of Earth’s natural systems. From mountaintop to ocean shore to the upper atmosphere, the deleterious effects are stacking up and interacting in ways we seem incapable of understanding or positively influencing. And no, it […] The post A river runs through it … no longer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Patagonia founder donates entire company to fight against climate change
Patagonia store owner Yvon Chouinard poses in his shop November 21, 1993 in California. (Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison Agency/Getty) Yvon Chouinard, founder of the popular outdoorsy clothing and accessories brand, Patagonia, has announced that he's donating his entire company to help fight against climate change. Launched over 50 years ago, the company...
At Imitation of Christ art, performance, politics, social commentary, have always been as—or more—important than clothes which, aside from a deadstock cotton line that can go into production, have always been one-offs. I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating that IOC disrupted the fashion system in ways others are just catching up to (in terms of prioritizing sustainability) or mimicking (in terms of show formats) today.
The Best Women’s Backcountry Boots of 2023
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. This article was first published by SkiMag.com. These days, you’ve got options in the backcountry boot category. On the one hand, you’ve got true, lightweight alpine touring boots designed with the uphill slog in mind. These boots feature tech inserts in the toe, burly Vibram soles for bootpacking, and above all, walk-modes that give you ample fore-aft range of motion so you’re not killing your ankles and calves on long, steep tours. On the other hand, you can now find hybrid backcountry boots that bridge the gap between the downhill performance of alpine boots, and the uphill performance of alpine touring boots. These types of backcountry boots may also feature tech inserts in the toe and walk-modes with an acceptable range of motion for longer tours, but they tend to be heavier because they’re made with burlier plastics and materials that increase downhill performance. These boots also often feature GripWalk or Multi Norm Compatible (MNC) soles that may be compatible with the bindings mounted on your resort skis, meaning they can be great one-boot quiver options that you can ski in and out of the resort.
Perks and Rec: Gear up for fall with deals on Patagonia
Get up to 50% off Patagonia's best outdoor gear. Plus, deals from Amazon, Walmart, and more.
The quest to bring the condor back to Northern California skies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the world's tallest trees, next to the world's biggest ocean and along the state's longest highway, the largest birds in North America are returning to Northern California after a 130-year absence. In the 1800s, California condors were the...
Getting Outdoors Is Good for the Soul—and Business
Number crunching and industry analysis of the pandemic-driven ‘get outside’ effect will probably continue for years to come, but it doesn’t take a data scientist to observe firsthand the immediate impact that getting outdoors, together, is having on people. As brands try new things in an effort to get more people into their definition of the “wild”—whether in the heart of Manhattan or the backcountry—and PR vets happily reunite with clients and media face to face, it’s clear that a passion for being active is best ignited when we’re getting outdoors together.
Visiting Sequoia National Park Has Never Felt So Precious
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. 63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. Sequoia is her 58th park visit.
Increase in LED lighting ‘risks harming human and animal health’
Blue light from artificial sources is on the rise, which may have negative consequences for human health and the wider environment, according to a study. Academics at the University of Exeter have identified a shift in the kind of lighting technologies European countries are using at night to brighten streets and buildings. Using images produced by the International Space Station (ISS), they have found that the orange-coloured emissions from older sodium lights are rapidly being replaced by white-coloured emissions produced by LEDs.
