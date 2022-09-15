Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. This article was first published by SkiMag.com. These days, you’ve got options in the backcountry boot category. On the one hand, you’ve got true, lightweight alpine touring boots designed with the uphill slog in mind. These boots feature tech inserts in the toe, burly Vibram soles for bootpacking, and above all, walk-modes that give you ample fore-aft range of motion so you’re not killing your ankles and calves on long, steep tours. On the other hand, you can now find hybrid backcountry boots that bridge the gap between the downhill performance of alpine boots, and the uphill performance of alpine touring boots. These types of backcountry boots may also feature tech inserts in the toe and walk-modes with an acceptable range of motion for longer tours, but they tend to be heavier because they’re made with burlier plastics and materials that increase downhill performance. These boots also often feature GripWalk or Multi Norm Compatible (MNC) soles that may be compatible with the bindings mounted on your resort skis, meaning they can be great one-boot quiver options that you can ski in and out of the resort.

