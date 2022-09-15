Rather than focusing on how he can reveal a woman’s body, Brioni’s Norbert Stumpfl is interested in how he can use tailoring to call attention to her face. This is in line with his belief that clothes should enhance the person rather than be the center of attention. It’s an idea that also happens to be in harmony with that 19th-century arbiter of men’s fashion whose influence has never fully waned, Beau Brummell, who once declared: “If John Bull [the man in the street] turns around to look at you, you are not well dressed; but either too stiff, too tight, or too fashionable.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO