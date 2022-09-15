Read full article on original website
Turns Out, All You Need for Fashion Week Is a Plain White Tee
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every 6 months, the fashion set watches and waits to see what comes down the runway at New York Fashion Week—but also what’s on the bodies of show attendees. It’s fashion fact that street style trends are just as impactful as the designers’ visions. As for season? The item of the moment was surprisingly and delightfully workaday: The plain white tee.
Auguri Moncler! Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and More on How They’re Marking the Brand’s 70th Anniversary
Remo Ruffini confesses that he no longer relishes his own birthdays: “I close my house and I don’t want to see anyone!” However when it comes to Moncler—which turns 70 this year—it’s an entirely different matter. This Saturday night in Milan’s Duomo square, Ruffini will throw an open-to-the-public birthday show for the brand featuring precisely 1,952 models and performers, all choreographed by the artistic director Sadeck Waff.
Brioni Welcomes Women to the Family With Just-Launched Capsule Offerings
Rather than focusing on how he can reveal a woman’s body, Brioni’s Norbert Stumpfl is interested in how he can use tailoring to call attention to her face. This is in line with his belief that clothes should enhance the person rather than be the center of attention. It’s an idea that also happens to be in harmony with that 19th-century arbiter of men’s fashion whose influence has never fully waned, Beau Brummell, who once declared: “If John Bull [the man in the street] turns around to look at you, you are not well dressed; but either too stiff, too tight, or too fashionable.”
Kim Kardashian Switches Up Balenciaga’s Helmet Trend
Kim Kardashian show no signs of stopping her moto-themed Balenciaga streak. Today in New York City, the social media star stepped out in a black Balenciaga turtleneck dress—a modest choice for the Skims founder. She topped the all-black look off with a pair of oversized shades and a peculiar bag: a motorcycle helmet carryall also created by the French house. Fans of the brand will note that this is not a recent piece by Balenciaga, but instead comes from the spring 2018 collection.
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is on Display (and for Sale) in Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor in chief of Italian Vogue from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzana made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors in chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
Watch Model Paloma Elsesser Get Ready For Vogue World
Getting ready for a runway show is a full day task—which model Paloma Elsesser graciously showed Vogue cameras as she prepared for her megawatt appearance in Vogue World, the magazine’s NYFW celebration of its 130th anniversary and runway event meets street fair. The day begins with Elsesser touching...
Go Behind the Scenes at NYFW with a Vogue Market Editor
Want to know what a Vogue Market Editor gets up to at fashion week? We’ve enlisted Madeline Fass to show you the ropes—from what she wears to shows (cue: baggy jeans with an uptown twist) to her front-row view at Coach and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Plus: She'll take you behind the scenes at Vogue World! Welcome to Maddy’s NYFW video diary!
Minimalists, Listen Up! It’s Moon-Bag Season, and It’s Time to Get Yours
If fashion trends, like the moon, experience phases, then this is undoubtedly the season of the moon bags rising. The defining feature of a moon bag is a curvaceous body; the two ends of the bag must round upward and inward, creating an almost circular shape. Think of moon bags as the next generation of hobo bags—if hobos were slouchy and easygoing, moon bags are slick, more structured, and on more of a mission.
Street Style Obsessed? You Won't Want to Miss Our New Video Series
We’re big fans of street style. Huge! What’s not to love? Seeing how “real” people dress—as in, folks who aren’t celebrities with full-time stylists!—day to day is both inspiring and fascinating. This past New York Fashion Week, for instance, there were tons of distinctive outfits to behold—many of which were shot by Vogue’s resident street style photographer, Phil Oh. And now, in a brand new video series, Vogue is taking an even closer look at the stories and sentiments behind some of the world’s more eccentric and well-dressed individuals.
The distraught socialites on the catwalk of Interior’s first show looked ready to snap. Their frenetic walk (perfected by movement coach Julia Crockett), their suits with distressed hems, and their way of clutching the thighs of their pants and dresses so they didn’t hit the floor came together to paint a portrait of glamorous angst. A coterie of Patrick Bateman’s escaped victims.
Your Exclusive October Issue Tour with Vogue’s Taylor Antrim
Just for Vogue Club members: As each new issue of Vogue rolls out, someone from our team will share the story of how the magazine was created—and this month, that’s Vogue’s Deputy Editor Taylor Antrim. “This is the fourth time Jennifer Lawrence has been on our cover...
At Midnight Studios, Shane Gonzales Brings Rock ’n’ Roll and Youth Culture to NYFW
Madonna has been carrying around a rectangular radio-shaped trunk of late, most famously (and most photographed) at the Central Saint Martins BFA show. She is one of those artists that seamlessly exists at the intersection of fashion and music. To conjure other very current examples, think of Frank Ocean, Rihanna, and her partner, A$AP Rocky. The latter, in fact, is a collaborator with the label that made Madonna’s trunk: Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales, who just had his New York Fashion Week debut this past week.
Images of the Week: Vogue World Takes New York
Vogue celebrated its 130th anniversary with Vogue World: a runway event and street fair that took over a block in Manhattan’s Meatpacking district. There was plenty to behold. The first starry moment of the show was when Serena Williams walked down the catwalk in custom silver Balenciaga with a cape. The tennis star was accompanied by several ball girls in tennis dresses and carrying rackets.
At A--Company, Sara Lopez Brings Austere, Queer Minimalism to NYFW
Much has been written about queering the runway and the evolution of queerness in fashion over the last couple of seasons—I say so because I’ve contributed to this analysis myself. We’ve written about gender nonconfirming castings, male celebrities and the flamboyance in their dressing, unpacked and misused the term “camp,” and the list goes on. What we haven’t talked about enough, though, is how male-centric this perspective is so far. Enter Sara Lopez’s A--Company.
At NYFW, Fashion Struggles to Figure Out Where Web3 Fits
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. At New York Fashion Week, Web3 and metaverse players and influencers were the new provocateurs. The new internet’s early adopters and emerging brands, many catering to Gen Z, were a cultural force at the event, even if they had to fight for their spots among the fashion crowds — not unlike how bloggers, influencers and TikTokers have been positioned in recent years.
This Just In! Vogue’s NYFW Street Style Shopping Report
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sure, the runways set the trends for every new season, but the street style spotted before and after each show is equally as telling of what our fashion future holds. Outside of shows and at after-parties galore, style setters delivered the top trends of New York Fashion Week 2022, standing out in timeless classics like leather midiskirts and the perfect white T-shirts. There were also sport-inspired track pants and cowboy boots that captured the bohemian spirit of autumn.
Go Inside Nensi Dojaka’s Studio Before Her London Fashion Week Show
While London Fashion Week is still in full swing, it's safe to say that Nensi Dojaka’s spring 2023 show is one of the buzziest of the season. The LVMH Prize-winning designer does body-con better than almost anyone, and the collection of shimmery and sheer evening wear she presented on Sunday proved this point.
Kendall Jenner Is Ushering in Fall With a Series of Excellent Dresses
Summer was all about great dresses for Kendall Jenner—and she’s approaching autumn with the same mindset. The supermodel occasionally enjoys slouching about in leggings and trainers—who doesn’t?—but for the most part, she’s been living in form-fitting midi-dresses. Having already stepped out in vintage styles...
Chloë Sevigny’s New Glasses Collab With Warby Parker Are Discrete and Chic
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Chloë Sevigny has always had her finger on the pulse. The original New York cool girl shapes trends, whether by reviving funky footwear or revamping the frilly frock. This time, Sevigny is applying her talents to the world of eyeglasses. She has collaborated with Warby Parker on a pair of frames named the Tate ($145), available as both eyeglasses and sunnies. The shape is Sevigny to the core: a soft oval evocative of a scholastic babe who likes binging on reality television after she hits The Strand.
Edward Buchanan Knits a New York State of Mind With His New Highline Collection
Edward Buchanan was the designer behind Bottega Veneta’s first-ever runway shows: effectively, its first ever artistic director, way back when it was family-owned. Yet this is more-often-than-not overlooked. Why? Well, the reason why might not be entirely unrelated to the objectives of WAMI, the initiative co-created by Buchanan, Stella Jean and Michelle Francine Ngonmo to create more diversity in designer representation on Milan’s Runways. That project launched in 2020: this season the WAMI designers will feature alongside Jean as she makes her return to a suddenly much less monotone Milan schedule. But what about Buchanan? It turns out the Ohio-born Parsons grad, knitwear specialist, Milan-residing founder of Sansovino 6 has cooked up a fresh situation. Highline is a new Edward Buchanan designed capsule collection created in partnership with the Umbrian knitwear firm Fabiana Filippi.
