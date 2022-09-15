ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros play the Athletics in first of 4-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Oakland Athletics (52-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (93-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -314, Athletics +250; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Houston is 93-50 overall and 47-22 in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Oakland has a 52-91 record overall and a 29-42 record on the road. The Athletics have gone 20-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Astros are ahead 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 35 doubles, 21 home runs and 85 RBI for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 11-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has 32 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 12-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .235 batting average, 7.26 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: James Kaprielian: day-to-day (finger), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Yanks' Judge hits 58th, 59th homers, 2 shy of Maris' AL mark

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday, moving within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. The two homers against Milwaukee totaled 857 feet. Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge had four hits and four RBIs. He leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His two-run double in the ninth raised his batting average to .3162, third behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164. Judge hit his first of the day on a sinker from Jason Alexander with a 2-0 count in the third inning. The 414-foot, opposite-field drive left the bat at 112 mph.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Angels win 3rd in row over Mariners, 5-1 behind Rengifo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and the Los Angeles Angels won their third in a row over the wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners, 5-1 on Sunday. Seeking their first playoff appearance since 2001, the longest drought in the major leagues, the Mariners (80-64) saw their lead for the third and final AL wild card berth cut to four games over Baltimore (76-69). Toronto (83-64) and Tampa Bay (82-64) hold the first two wild card spots. Los Angeles won the season series from Seattle 10-8. The teams play again Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday. Soto had three hits and two RBIs in San Diego’s third straight win. He walked and scored on Manny Machado’s 29th homer in the first. He connected for a solo drive in the fifth, singled in the eighth and doubled in the ninth. “If he heats up, which we all expect him to, this is going to be a much more difficult lineup to navigate,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. Soto, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Washington on Aug. 2, hit just .089 (5 for 56) in his previous 17 games. It was the second time Soto and Machado homered in the same game as teammates.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Joe, Grichuk lead Rockies over Cubs 4-3 for rare road win

CHICAGO (AP) — Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday for a rare second straight win on the road. Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Staked to an early four-run lead, Ryan Feltner (3-8) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his first win since Aug. 9. “It helps you settle in,” Feltner said of the early advantage. “Our offense did a great job of working the other pitcher and that was really great. I was ahead of a lot of hitters and that helped.” Colorado is tied with Kansas City for the worst road record in the majors at 24-48. It took two of three at Wrigley Field for its first road series win since July 7-10 at Arizona. It also closed out a 3-2 trip against the White Sox and Cubs for its first winning road trip since June 7-12.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

DeGrom fans 13 over 5 innings, Mets sweep Pirates

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 13 — the most for a Mets pitcher who threw five innings or fewer— but didn’t factor into the decision Sunday when the NL East leaders beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 to complete a four-game sweep. Mets pitchers tied a big league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, and New York remained one game ahead of Atlanta. New York can clinch its first playoff berth since 2016 with a win at Milwaukee on Monday night. Oneil Cruz’s three-run homer in the sixth chased deGrom and created a tie that remained intact until the Mets scored four in the eighth. Terrance Gore pinch-ran in place of Tomas Nido, who singled off Robert Stephenson (2-2). With Brandon Nimmo at the plate, Gore stole second after three throws to first by Manny Bañuelos, who went to a slide step upon his first pitch to Nimmo, then took third when catcher Jason Delay’s throw sailed into center.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Las Vegas never had a professional sports champion — until Sunday. Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city’s first pro title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4. Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named Finals MVP after averaging 18.3 points in the series. Vegas finished on an 8-0 run. As the buzzer sounded, league MVP A’ja Wilson, who played every minute of the game, grabbed the ball and stomped the floor before being mobbed by her teammates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Deolis Guerra
The Associated Press

Clement scores from 2nd on wild pitch, Guardians top Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series. Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. Jhoan Duran’s 2-1 pitch to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly. Sánchez couldn’t find the ball initially and Clement rounded third and slid headfirst, beating Sánchez’s throw. Trevor Stephan (6-4) while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Braves' Albies leaves game with fractured pinky finger

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Saturday night’s game with a fractured right pinky finger just two games after returning from a broken left foot that sidelined him for 81 games. Albies appeared to be injured as he slid head-first safely into second base on a fly ball in the fourth inning. He was replaced by Vaughn Grissom. A fractured finger could keep him out for several weeks. Albies, a two-time All-Star, went 1 for 1 and scored two runs Saturday and went 1 for 4 with a two-run double in Friday’s win over Philadelphia. Albies received a standing ovation before his first at-bat Friday.
MLB
The Associated Press

Dennis Schröder returning to Lakers with 1-year deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Point guard Dennis Schröder is returning for a second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schröder’s agency, Priority Sports, announced the deal on social media Friday. Schröder confirmed it with an Instagram post. The German guard spent the 2020-21 season with LeBron James and the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Los Angeles offered him a four-year contract extension worth more than $80 million during the season, but he apparently turned it down to seek more money in free agency. But Schröder struck out in the market and signed a $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics, who then traded him to Houston late last season in a deal for Daniel Theis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy