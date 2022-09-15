ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
TECHNOLOGY
Deseret News

Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years

The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports

China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Refiners and traders have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota that includes gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter. If approved, that would increase the allocations so far this year to a similar level for the whole of 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma

Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
MARKETS
rigzone.com

India Says Share of Russian Oil in Total Purchases Jumped Six-Fold

India says Russian oil now accounts for 12% of its overall purchases of the commodity, with the ratio surging six-fold in the past few months, as Asia’s third-largest economy seeks to slow inflation back to target. “We speedily ramped up Russian oil imports from 2% to 12%,” Finance Minster...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

American Ethanol Factories Are Dirtier Than Oil Refineries

It's widely understood that the mining, refinery, and transportation of lithium, which is critical for the production of all-electric cars, among other factors, can often have a greater long-term impact on the environment than traditional gasoline. EVs are not a universal fix for our environmental challenges, which is why the automotive industry is also looking at hydrogen and other so-called sustainable fuels. One of the quick fixes often proposed is the use of ethanol fuel in place of regular gasoline, but it's not as simple as it looks. In fact, ethanol could be even worse than gasoline in the long run, according to research from Reuters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
