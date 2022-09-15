Read full article on original website
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Supply-chain chaos due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitics, and now a heat wave are weighing on companies with China production hubs.
Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years
The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
rigzone.com
China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports
China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Refiners and traders have applied for an extra 15 million tons of fuel export quota that includes gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter. If approved, that would increase the allocations so far this year to a similar level for the whole of 2021.
US bans ‘advanced tech’ firms from building facilities in China for a decade
US technology firms that receive government funding will be banned from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for a decade, the Biden administration has announced, as it outlined plans to increase domestic production of semiconductors. The requirements come under the US government’s near-$53bn (£46bn) plan to scale up...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
nationalinterest.org
China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans
An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma
Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
Biden signs executive order kick-starting implementation of sweeping US chip manufacturing law
President Joe Biden is planning to kick-start the implementation process of the sweeping $280 billion law to boost US domestic chip-making and scientific research, according to a copy of an executive order obtained by CNN.
Benzinga
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
rigzone.com
India Says Share of Russian Oil in Total Purchases Jumped Six-Fold
India says Russian oil now accounts for 12% of its overall purchases of the commodity, with the ratio surging six-fold in the past few months, as Asia’s third-largest economy seeks to slow inflation back to target. “We speedily ramped up Russian oil imports from 2% to 12%,” Finance Minster...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Mexico, U.S. close VU Manufacturing complaint in fifth USMCA labor probe
MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States have resolved the latest in a series of labor complaints under a regional trade pact, saying on Wednesday that workers at auto-parts plant VU Manufacturing in northern Mexico were able to elect the union of their choice.
American Ethanol Factories Are Dirtier Than Oil Refineries
It's widely understood that the mining, refinery, and transportation of lithium, which is critical for the production of all-electric cars, among other factors, can often have a greater long-term impact on the environment than traditional gasoline. EVs are not a universal fix for our environmental challenges, which is why the automotive industry is also looking at hydrogen and other so-called sustainable fuels. One of the quick fixes often proposed is the use of ethanol fuel in place of regular gasoline, but it's not as simple as it looks. In fact, ethanol could be even worse than gasoline in the long run, according to research from Reuters.
Biden’s new executive order triggers new front in U.S.-China economic competition
The U.S. remains the world’s biggest player in the global biotech industry, but it has hit a slump.
Roblox Stock Has Halved In 1 Year But This Analyst Sees Path For Continued Monetization Growth In US
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Roblox Corp RBLX with a Buy and cut the price target from $55 to $53 after lower-than-expected August bookings caused him to reduce his estimates. He expressed his three key takeaways from the company's investor day. He highlighted the commentary on advertising, which he saw...
Benzinga
