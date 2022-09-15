Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
'Art in the Heart' installations go up at Pack Square Plaza as visioning project begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Saturday, Sept. 17, the first temporary art installations as part of the city of Asheville's Art in the Heart program went up. City officials say the program is a way to unite, heal and strengthen the community. The program involves temporary installations in the form of artwork and performances through a variety of mediums, which will take place over the next six months around Pack Square Plaza. It's part of the city's effort to spark conversations on how to make the plaza a space that reflects Asheville's diverse community and history following the removal of all but the base of the Vance Monument.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County holds free event for job seekers as local employment opportunities surge
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local event with free resources for those looking to start new careers was offered Saturday, Sept. 17 in Buncombe County. The event was organized by Project Fresh Start, an initiative by Buncombe County to support people seeking new employment opportunities, especially as the area sees a plethora of job openings. Labor experts with the Land of Sky Regional Council say Western North Carolina has about 20,000 job openings on any given day.
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project Kick Off
Communities across Buncombe County to consider the future of Pack Square Plaza, Asheville’s most central public space. The City of Asheville and Buncombe County will kick off the start of the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project by launching an online Engagement Hub on the City of Asheville website Friday September 16, 2022. The hub allows the public to provide on-going input on the future of the plaza as well as feedback on installations from the Art in the Heart program. The public, including those who don’t visit downtown often, are invited to visit the engagement hub and provide feedback that will inform the five key areas of study in the project.
WLOS.com
Record attendance likely as NC Mountain State Fair wraps up, organizers say
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — With the nice weather, crowds have flocked to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair during its 10-day run in western North Carolina -- and especially this final weekend, Sept. 17-18, 2022. On average, about 9,000 guests have attended the fair each day. Despite the rainy...
WLOS.com
Asheville Mardi Gras reveals 2023 theme during reveal pool party downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The "Big Easy" is coming back to South Slope for the 16th annual Asheville Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras members hosted a theme reveal pool party Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17 at Aloft Asheville Downtown. The 2023 theme will be "Out of this World!" One organizer shared...
my40.tv
West Henderson alum earns 1st Grow Our Own scholarship
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first scholarship has been given out from the Grow Our Own Educational Assistance Fund in Henderson County, and Josh Strickland, a 2022 graduate of West Henderson High School, is the first recipient. Upon hearing the news that he had been awarded the first ever...
my40.tv
Purchase of Ramada Inn by Shangri-La finalized, Asheville city officials confirm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major housing project to help homeless people in Asheville has taken another giant step forward. The City of Asheville announced the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The property in east Asheville will create approximately 100 units to "help people exit homelessness in Asheville," a press release from the city noted.
WLOS.com
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had often been frequented by people experiencing homelessness. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they...
my40.tv
NC Mountain State Fair caps successful year with unlimited rides this weekend
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Mountain State Fair will wrap up this Sunday, Sept. 18, at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. So far, fair officials say attendance has already exceeded last year’s -- even despite a rainout last Saturday, which is typically one of the fair's busiest days.
my40.tv
The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools and former students remember late band director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local band director was remembered Friday after years of service between two Greenville County schools. "There's only one kind of once-in-a-lifetime teacher that comes along in your life that really mentors his students and that was Mr. James Fox," former student Brad Porter said. Gaffney...
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
WLOS.com
Community input meetings on new Duke Energy substation rescheduled, city officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville said Friday, Sept. 16 it plans to reschedule community input meetings regarding a new Duke Energy substation for November or December. As News 13 has reported, plans to replace the one behind Harrah's Cherokee Center have drawn strong opposition. MEETINGS REGARDING...
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce the Reparations Commission Retreat
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday’s schedule breaks Commission members into smaller groups to facilitate discussion to better get to know one another, as well as better understand what “reparations” means to individual commission members as they continue to move forward as a working body. Saturday,...
my40.tv
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
WLOS.com
Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
theurbannews.com
Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust Sells First Home
The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property—a single-family home on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who was born and reared in Asheville. “This has been an...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
WLOS.com
'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
