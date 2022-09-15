ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Saturday, Sept. 17, the first temporary art installations as part of the city of Asheville's Art in the Heart program went up. City officials say the program is a way to unite, heal and strengthen the community. The program involves temporary installations in the form of artwork and performances through a variety of mediums, which will take place over the next six months around Pack Square Plaza. It's part of the city's effort to spark conversations on how to make the plaza a space that reflects Asheville's diverse community and history following the removal of all but the base of the Vance Monument.

