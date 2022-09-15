ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

'Art in the Heart' installations go up at Pack Square Plaza as visioning project begins

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Saturday, Sept. 17, the first temporary art installations as part of the city of Asheville's Art in the Heart program went up. City officials say the program is a way to unite, heal and strengthen the community. The program involves temporary installations in the form of artwork and performances through a variety of mediums, which will take place over the next six months around Pack Square Plaza. It's part of the city's effort to spark conversations on how to make the plaza a space that reflects Asheville's diverse community and history following the removal of all but the base of the Vance Monument.
WLOS.com

Buncombe County holds free event for job seekers as local employment opportunities surge

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local event with free resources for those looking to start new careers was offered Saturday, Sept. 17 in Buncombe County. The event was organized by Project Fresh Start, an initiative by Buncombe County to support people seeking new employment opportunities, especially as the area sees a plethora of job openings. Labor experts with the Land of Sky Regional Council say Western North Carolina has about 20,000 job openings on any given day.
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project Kick Off

Communities across Buncombe County to consider the future of Pack Square Plaza, Asheville’s most central public space. The City of Asheville and Buncombe County will kick off the start of the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project by launching an online Engagement Hub on the City of Asheville website Friday September 16, 2022. The hub allows the public to provide on-going input on the future of the plaza as well as feedback on installations from the Art in the Heart program. The public, including those who don’t visit downtown often, are invited to visit the engagement hub and provide feedback that will inform the five key areas of study in the project.
City
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

West Henderson alum earns 1st Grow Our Own scholarship

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first scholarship has been given out from the Grow Our Own Educational Assistance Fund in Henderson County, and Josh Strickland, a 2022 graduate of West Henderson High School, is the first recipient. Upon hearing the news that he had been awarded the first ever...
my40.tv

Purchase of Ramada Inn by Shangri-La finalized, Asheville city officials confirm

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major housing project to help homeless people in Asheville has taken another giant step forward. The City of Asheville announced the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The property in east Asheville will create approximately 100 units to "help people exit homelessness in Asheville," a press release from the city noted.
WLOS.com

Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had often been frequented by people experiencing homelessness. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they...
my40.tv

The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
FOX Carolina

Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
WLOS.com

Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
theurbannews.com

Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust Sells First Home

The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property—a single-family home on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who was born and reared in Asheville. “This has been an...
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
WLOS.com

'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
ASHEVILLE, NC

