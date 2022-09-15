Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Related
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man acquitted of homicide in shooting of 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County jury has found a man on trial for homicide not guilty. Randy Halterman was on trial for shooting two intruders in his home, killing one of them. We spoke with Halterman as he was leaving the Monroe County Correctional Facility. After almost two years in jail, he's now a free man.
Woman Accused Of Killing PA Troopers, Pedestrian On I-95 Released On Bail
The 22-year-old woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia earlier this year has been released on bail, court records show. Jayana T. Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the speeding car that struck and killed Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and...
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen dies in Lehigh County crash, coroner says
An 18-year-old man died Friday in a car crash in Lehigh County, according to the county coroner. Gabriel R. Whitesell, of Hershey, died in the 8:35 p.m. Friday crash on Route 309 near Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to a news release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. The name of the victim has not […]
fox29.com
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They arrived...
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD seeks man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
READING, Pa. — Reading police are looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting in center city over the weekend. Andre Lee Davis is wanted in the fatal shooting of Bruce Sellers, 57, at a home in the 100 block of North Fourth Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, the police said in a news release Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police sources: Suspect wanted in Rittenhouse Square rape in custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Eyewitness News spoke with the Chairman of the Board for the Rittenhouse Square Final Art Show, Sandra...
Man with felony warrant shot by Reading Police in Wawa parking lot
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office has released new details after a Reading Police Officer shot a man Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Southwest Reading. According to the District Attorney, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 4:45pm, members of the Reading Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit,...
local21news.com
Berks DA: Police shoot man after driving vehicle at officers
A man wanted on an active felony warrant for aggravated assault was shot by police outside of a Wawa in Reading, Pa. on Wednesday after he drove his car at officers, the Berks County District Attorney’s office announced. The Berks County DA’s office was informed of the incident on...
Pennsylvania murder suspect in drunken crash that killed 2 state troopers, man on I-95 released on bail
The woman facing homicide charges for the drunk driving crash that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man on I-95 earlier this year was released on bond as of Thursday. Jayana T. Webb, 22, is accused of striking and killing Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
Lockdown ends for several Allentown schools as juvenile with gun is arrested, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE 2: The lockdown Thursday morning of several Allentown schools began with a report at 8:49 a.m. that a person had a weapon near West Park in the 1500 block of Linden Street, city police report. “Based on the subsequent response and investigation, a juvenile involved in the incident was...
Easton man accused of unlawful contact with minor in ‘proactive, undercover operation’
An Easton man was sent to Northampton County Prison on felony charges for allegedly trying to meet someone he’d been exchanging text messages with whom he believed to be a 13-year-old, according to court records. Instead, it was an agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations who...
Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
Man Wanted For Murder In Reading, Police Say
Police in Berks County are seeking a man on murder charges, they announced Thursday, Sept. 15. Andre Lee Davis is wanted in connection with the Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting on the 100 block of N Fourth Street near Walnut Street, where responding officers found 57-year-old Bruce Sellers around 1:40 a.m., Reading police said.
Child detained after BB gun shot on Pa. school bus: police
A child is in custody after police say a BB gun was fired on a school bus in Bucks County. According to Newtown Township police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the school bus was at Council Rock North High School. There was a report of the bus being hit by a BB pellet, causing damage to a side window.
WGAL
Police officer shoots, injures armed man in Berks County, officials say
READING, Pa. — A police officer shot and injured an armed man in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Berks County, on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Berks County District Attorney's office says the shooting happened at the Wawa on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0