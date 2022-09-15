It has been becoming important to identify modifiable risk factors to prevent dementia. We investigated the association of individual and combined cardiovascular health (CVH) on dementia risk in older adults. From the National Health Insurance Service of Korea-Senior database, 191,013 participants aged"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years without prior dementia or cerebrovascular diseases who had check-ups between 2004 and 2012 were assessed. Participants were stratified into three groups according to the number of optimal levels of CVH (low, 0"“2; moderate, 3"“4; and high CVH status, 5"“6) and grouped by levels of individual CVH metrics, the number of optimal CVH metrics, and the CVH score. Over a median follow-up of 6.2Â years, 34,872 participants were diagnosed with dementia. Compared with low CVH status, moderate and high CVH status were associated with a decreased risk of dementia (hazard ratio [95% confidence interval], 0.91 [0.89"“0.92] for moderate; 0.78 [0.75"“0.80] for high CVH status) including Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. The risk of dementia decreased with an increase in the number of optimal CVH metrics (0.94 [0.93"“0.94] per additional optimal metric) and with an increase in the CVH score (0.93 [0.93"“0.94] per 1-point increase). After censoring for stroke, the association of CVH metrics with dementia risk was consistently observed. Among individual metrics, physical activity had the strongest association with the risk of dementia. In an older Asian population without prior dementia or cerebrovascular disease, a consistent relationship was observed between the improvement of a composite metric of CVH and the reduced risk of dementia.

