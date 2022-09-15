Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
WHATMATTERS: California Aims to Put Dirty Trucks in Rear-view Mirror
California’s environmental regulators have been on a tear lately. Late last month, the California Air Resources Board introduced a new rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in California, starting in 2035. This week, the board turned its regulatory gaze to the state’s fleet of big-rigs. As...
SFGate
California governor signs sweeping climate legislation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and...
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom signs climate laws to dramatically cut California's use of oil and gas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping set of laws Friday that aim to dramatically cut the state’s use of oil and gas over the next two decades. The legislation puts into state law the administration’s goal for California to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. It establishes new setbacks for oil drilling, sets regulations for carbon removal and capture and requires renewable or zero-carbon energy to supply most retail sales of electricity to customers by 2035.
NBC Bay Area
Newsom in Bay Area to Tout California's Aggressive Climate Change Fight
Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking bold steps to fight climate change in California, and on Friday he'll be in the Bay Area to sign off on some of the country’s toughest climate measures. Newsom, also expected to talk about the billions of dollars the state is earmarking for clean...
KTVU FOX 2
California's air board proposes ban on sale of diesel trucks after 2040
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s air board is proposing a ban on the sale of big rig, or diesel trucks after 2040. The plan is expected to help meet the state’s climate and clean air goals. This proposed regulation is similar to the one mandated for cars in California...
Gavin Newsom is basically untouchable, California poll says
No non-Democrat is going to win statewide office in California without garnering significant support from Democratic voters.
How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?
A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
indybay.org
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
KTVU FOX 2
California's goal to phase out diesel trucks by 2040
California has a new goal in meeting the state's climate objectives. Air quality regulators hope to ban the sale of new diesel big rigs after the year 2040.
Giant batteries saved the grid from failing in California during the heat wave
The state of California is facing one of the worst September heat events in its history. As power demand has spiked, the electric grid has remained largely stable, thanks to the initiative of connecting giant batteries to the grid, Mike Ferry, the director of UC San Diego Center for Energy Research, wrote in the Los Angeles Times this week.
Opinion: California’s New Fast Food Rules Headed for Ballot Measure Challenge
The California Legislature, at times dominated by progressive Democrats, and Gov. Gavin Newsom enact legislation that targets specific industries and the industries respond with ballot measures to overturn or modify what the politicians have wrought. It happened twice in 2020. Legislation was passed in 2018 to eliminate cash bail for...
California’s open meeting law treads fine line between free speech and disruptive behavior
Thursday, Sept. 15, is the International Day of Democracy, when the importance of media freedom to democracy is celebrated. It is also a day to examine how local jurisdictions use the democratic process to carry out local business. In August, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1100 into law, clarifying...
Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
