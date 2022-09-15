ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

holtvilletribune.com

WHATMATTERS: California Aims to Put Dirty Trucks in Rear-view Mirror

California’s environmental regulators have been on a tear lately. Late last month, the California Air Resources Board introduced a new rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in California, starting in 2035. This week, the board turned its regulatory gaze to the state’s fleet of big-rigs. As...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor signs sweeping climate legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Gov. Newsom signs climate laws to dramatically cut California's use of oil and gas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping set of laws Friday that aim to dramatically cut the state’s use of oil and gas over the next two decades. The legislation puts into state law the administration’s goal for California to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. It establishes new setbacks for oil drilling, sets regulations for carbon removal and capture and requires renewable or zero-carbon energy to supply most retail sales of electricity to customers by 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
Kansas State
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
KTLA

How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?

A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
indybay.org

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
#Legislature#California Law#Economy#California Wildfires#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Newsom Gets His Court#Community Assistance#Californians#Care Court
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision

San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

