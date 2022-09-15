Read full article on original website
Trump continues to muddy the waters on whether documents seized from Mar-a-Lago are classified
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday told a federal appeals court that it should not lift the hold a lower court judge put on the Justice Department using Mar-a-Lago documents identified as classified in its criminal probe -- and continued to try to cast doubt on whether the 100 or so documents that are at the center of the dispute are in fact classified.
US, Iran to speak at UN; Zelenskyy to appear from Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders of two of the world’s most-watched nations — U.S. President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — will be among those who have their say on the second day of the U.N. General Assembly’s first fully in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Salvini: Italian nationalist leader eclipsed by rival
Matteo Salvini turned his once regional League party into a national force in government, but the far-right leader has seen his star eclipsed by the more polished Giorgia Meloni. Salvini, 49, has been in and out of government since the last general election in 2018, joining the populist Five Star Movement and later, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity coalition.
US and Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait
A US destroyer and a Canadian frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in the latest joint operation aimed at reinforcing the route's status as an international waterway. The last time US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait was 11 months ago when the destroyer USS Dewey and frigate HMCS Winnipeg made the trip.
