KTVU FOX 2
California's air board proposes ban on sale of diesel trucks after 2040
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s air board is proposing a ban on the sale of big rig, or diesel trucks after 2040. The plan is expected to help meet the state’s climate and clean air goals. This proposed regulation is similar to the one mandated for cars in California...
Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"
SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30 proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
indybay.org
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused
Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
Giant batteries saved the grid from failing in California during the heat wave
The state of California is facing one of the worst September heat events in its history. As power demand has spiked, the electric grid has remained largely stable, thanks to the initiative of connecting giant batteries to the grid, Mike Ferry, the director of UC San Diego Center for Energy Research, wrote in the Los Angeles Times this week.
The California Golden Eagle Can Eat Foxes, Attack Children
Although the bald eagle often gets all the attention, the Golden Eagle is actually one of the biggest raptors in California. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, golden eagles are found throughout North America, but they are often thought of as a California Bird. Golden eagles either live in the state year-round, or migrate to California for the winter.
San Jose housing shortage is worst in US
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – If you’re looking for a place to rent or to buy in San Jose, you’re by far not alone. Housing experts say the housing situation here is the worst of any major city in the country. High demand, decreasing supply, and the sky high prices all have led to major […]
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from Sunday through Monday. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain...
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond
This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy and what action is needed to protect it. Why would a small local news organization sue the 10th largest city in the country? What could it possibly gain? The legal costs are... The post Editorial: Our lawsuit could defend democracy in San Jose—and beyond appeared first on San José Spotlight.
masonwebtv.com
Coast Guard Recommends Voluntary Fairways along West Coast
The Coast Guard requests public comment on the draft Pacific Coast Port Access Route Study (PAC-PARS). A Federal Register Notice of Availability for the draft PAC-PARS has been opened for comment. Comments and related materials must be received on or before Oct. 25, 2022. This is the first comprehensive evaluation...
MSNBC
Claire McCaskill: Mike Lindell got a little piece of law yesterday
Newsom signs bill stemming from deadly San Jose VTA shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill requiring government agencies to “develop a model” for wellness centers in transit agencies statewide. The bill, SB 1294, stems from the mass shooting that happened May 26, 2021 at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Agency Guadalupe Yard, when nine people lost their lives. The bill […]
Gizmodo
See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides
Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
San Jose mayoral candidates spar over policies
The debate between the San Jose mayoral candidates is more than just business versus labor. Voters in November will decide if they want a freshman councilmember looking to shake things up or a longtime politician with institutional knowledge. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez are battling it out for the... The post San Jose mayoral candidates spar over policies appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
Concealed carry gun applications surged in San Francisco after Bruen decision
San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago. The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said. ...
worldairlinenews.com
ZIPAIR to launch flights to San Jose, California
ZIPAIR Tokyo announced its decision to launch flights between Tokyo Narita and Mineta San José International Airport on December 12. Reservations for the service will open today and the carrier will offer an inaugural fare to help celebrate the nonstop service between Japan and the Bay Area. ZIPAIR operates...
Bay Area to celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend
Many confuse Mexican Independence Day with Cinco de Mayo but the country's actual independence day is Sept. 16.
