Vernon, CT

Journal Inquirer

East Hartford groups to host picnic for veterans Friday night

EAST HARTFORD — East Hartford VFW Post 2083 and Support Our Soldiers-Connecticut invite veterans of the U.S. military to a free end- of-summer cookout on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 pm. The menu will include hot dogs and hamburgers, salads, desserts, and refreshments. The cookout will be held rain...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: From PR consultant to artist promoter

MANCHESTER — When Thomas Andrea retired in 2021 at age 62 from a career as a public relations consultant, he decided to pursue his passion for the arts. Not as an artist himself, but as a patron, helping others establish themselves in the community. WHAT HE DOES: Promotes artists...
MANCHESTER, CT
Vernon, CT
Journal Inquirer

Dogs have a new place to play in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Dogs and their owners have a new place to play, as the town now has its own year-round dog park at Nicholas Foran Park. The town hosted a soft opening for the new area on Friday, with Mayor Mike Walsh on hand to pass out tasty treats to the dogs in attendance.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Soft Open at the East Hartford Dog Park

The new dog park on Forest Street in East Hartford opened on Friday, Sept. 16 and has separate areas for different sized dogs. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: This library plan is going by the book

There is little question Manchester needs a new library. The devil, as always, is in the details. The Mary Cheney building has been a good home for the collections of books and various other materials the town has lent since roughly 1937, but it is ready for retirement. Well, repurpose-ment, anyway.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Florist to buy town-owned Main Street parcel

EAST HARTFORD — A public hearing is set for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall on the proposed sale of a town-owned Main Street property where a multifamily house burned down over a decade ago. Janet Pearson, owner of Eden’s Florist, plans to acquire the now empty neighboring parcel...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Work scheduled for roads in Vernon

VERNON — Several town roads will be affected by milling and paving work that is scheduled through the rest of the month, town officials announced. Roads to be worked on include Davis and Talcott Avenues, Irene Drive, Pitkin, Kelly, and Richard Roads, and Lydall Street, officials said. The work is expected to continue through Sept. 30, weather permitting.
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bolton to erect signs for historic war camp

BOLTON — The town will hold a celebratory event Sept. 25 to dedicate three new signs marking a campsite of Revolutionary War troops at Bolton Heritage Farm, 266 Bolton Center Road. The signs will mark the fifth French campsite along the 680-mile Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route, which was named a...
BOLTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Husky Gets a Treat

Mayor Mike Walsh arrives to the soft opening of the new dog park in East Hartford with a box of treats. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

State Trooper and U.S. Army veteran share emotional moment in Tolland

When State Trooper Kyle Kaelberer pulled over to assist a truck stopped on the shoulder of I-84 in Tolland with its hazard lights on, he discovered that the driver, a U.S. Army veteran, was on the phone with a suicide hotline and emotionally distressed. Kaelberer then reassured the man, and gave him a hug when asked.
Journal Inquirer

Questions linger on pizza assignment

ENFIELD — Board of Education member John Unghire doesn’t think a pizza assignment mistakenly given to an eighth grade health class in January has been satisfactorily addressed and will be asking Superintendent Christopher Drezek questions about it. Board members are required to pose questions to the superintendent through...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield gets right bounce in win over Windsor

The old adage is “it’s better to be lucky than good.”. Mattie Alaimo proved she was both for the Enfield High girls soccer team Friday. The junior’s second-half corner kick led to the tie-breaking own-goal as the Eagles topped Windsor 2-1 in a CCC interdivisional game at Jack O'Brien Stadium.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the corner of Park Avenue and Garden Street. The victim has been identified as Devonte Gardner, 28, of Waterbury. Police arrived on the scene around 7:45 p.m. and found Gardner, who had been shot multiple...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington routs Windsor Locks

Emil Johnson only made four catches for the Ellington High football team Friday night. But the senior made each one of them count. Johnson finished with 109 yards and a touchdown reception in the Knights’ 33-7 win over the Windsor Locks co-op in a Pequot Uncas game at home.
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Junior's hat trick powers Coventry

Stanley Strycharz started his junior season with the Coventry High boys soccer team with a hat trick, leading the visiting Patriots to a 5-0 NCCC win over SMSA at Colt Park in Hartford to open their season. All five goals for Coventry (1-0-0) came in the first half. Scores from...
COVENTRY, CT

