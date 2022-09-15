Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
THEATER: Local man set to perform in ‘42nd Street’
A South Windsor native will be time stepping across the Goodspeed Opera House stage in the Goodspeed Musicals’ production of the Harry Warren and Al Dubin musical “42nd Street,” which begins previews today, Sept. 16, and runs through Nov. 6. “It’s going really well,” said Christopher Shin,...
Journal Inquirer
MUSEUMS: Wadsworth exhibit of contemporary glass works opens Friday
HARTFORD — “Fired Up: Glass Today,” A major showing of contemporary glass work by more than 50 artists opens at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St., on Friday, Sept. 16, on view through Feb. 5. Of the more than 150 works, approximately one third...
Journal Inquirer
East Hartford groups to host picnic for veterans Friday night
EAST HARTFORD — East Hartford VFW Post 2083 and Support Our Soldiers-Connecticut invite veterans of the U.S. military to a free end- of-summer cookout on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 pm. The menu will include hot dogs and hamburgers, salads, desserts, and refreshments. The cookout will be held rain...
Journal Inquirer
PERSONALITIES: From PR consultant to artist promoter
MANCHESTER — When Thomas Andrea retired in 2021 at age 62 from a career as a public relations consultant, he decided to pursue his passion for the arts. Not as an artist himself, but as a patron, helping others establish themselves in the community. WHAT HE DOES: Promotes artists...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Inquirer
Dogs have a new place to play in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Dogs and their owners have a new place to play, as the town now has its own year-round dog park at Nicholas Foran Park. The town hosted a soft opening for the new area on Friday, with Mayor Mike Walsh on hand to pass out tasty treats to the dogs in attendance.
Journal Inquirer
East Hartford Mayor Walsh Feeding Dogs Treats
Mayor Mike Walsh feeds biscuits to dogs at the soft opening of the new dog park. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
Journal Inquirer
Soft Open at the East Hartford Dog Park
The new dog park on Forest Street in East Hartford opened on Friday, Sept. 16 and has separate areas for different sized dogs. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
Journal Inquirer
Ostrout: This library plan is going by the book
There is little question Manchester needs a new library. The devil, as always, is in the details. The Mary Cheney building has been a good home for the collections of books and various other materials the town has lent since roughly 1937, but it is ready for retirement. Well, repurpose-ment, anyway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florist to buy town-owned Main Street parcel
EAST HARTFORD — A public hearing is set for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall on the proposed sale of a town-owned Main Street property where a multifamily house burned down over a decade ago. Janet Pearson, owner of Eden’s Florist, plans to acquire the now empty neighboring parcel...
Journal Inquirer
Work scheduled for roads in Vernon
VERNON — Several town roads will be affected by milling and paving work that is scheduled through the rest of the month, town officials announced. Roads to be worked on include Davis and Talcott Avenues, Irene Drive, Pitkin, Kelly, and Richard Roads, and Lydall Street, officials said. The work is expected to continue through Sept. 30, weather permitting.
Journal Inquirer
Proposed Manchester Library
There is little question Manchester needs a new library. The devil, as always, is in the details.
Bolton to erect signs for historic war camp
BOLTON — The town will hold a celebratory event Sept. 25 to dedicate three new signs marking a campsite of Revolutionary War troops at Bolton Heritage Farm, 266 Bolton Center Road. The signs will mark the fifth French campsite along the 680-mile Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route, which was named a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Journal Inquirer
Husky Gets a Treat
Mayor Mike Walsh arrives to the soft opening of the new dog park in East Hartford with a box of treats. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
Journal Inquirer
State Trooper and U.S. Army veteran share emotional moment in Tolland
When State Trooper Kyle Kaelberer pulled over to assist a truck stopped on the shoulder of I-84 in Tolland with its hazard lights on, he discovered that the driver, a U.S. Army veteran, was on the phone with a suicide hotline and emotionally distressed. Kaelberer then reassured the man, and gave him a hug when asked.
Questions linger on pizza assignment
ENFIELD — Board of Education member John Unghire doesn’t think a pizza assignment mistakenly given to an eighth grade health class in January has been satisfactorily addressed and will be asking Superintendent Christopher Drezek questions about it. Board members are required to pose questions to the superintendent through...
Enfield gets right bounce in win over Windsor
The old adage is “it’s better to be lucky than good.”. Mattie Alaimo proved she was both for the Enfield High girls soccer team Friday. The junior’s second-half corner kick led to the tie-breaking own-goal as the Eagles topped Windsor 2-1 in a CCC interdivisional game at Jack O'Brien Stadium.
Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting
EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the corner of Park Avenue and Garden Street. The victim has been identified as Devonte Gardner, 28, of Waterbury. Police arrived on the scene around 7:45 p.m. and found Gardner, who had been shot multiple...
Ellington routs Windsor Locks
Emil Johnson only made four catches for the Ellington High football team Friday night. But the senior made each one of them count. Johnson finished with 109 yards and a touchdown reception in the Knights’ 33-7 win over the Windsor Locks co-op in a Pequot Uncas game at home.
Junior's hat trick powers Coventry
Stanley Strycharz started his junior season with the Coventry High boys soccer team with a hat trick, leading the visiting Patriots to a 5-0 NCCC win over SMSA at Colt Park in Hartford to open their season. All five goals for Coventry (1-0-0) came in the first half. Scores from...
Comments / 0