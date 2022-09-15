Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
First Look at New Iconic Ride Vehicles Coming to Disney Parks
A key feature of any attraction created for the Disney Parks by Walt Disney Imagineering is the ride vehicle. There are so many that are truly loved by Disney Guests around the world. Not only does a ride vehicle play an important part of Guests safety, but it also truly adds to the full Disney experience.
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
disneydining.com
Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip
Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
WDW News Today
Comcast CEO Says Universal is ‘Gaining Share’ on Disney Parks
At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said he believes Universal theme parks are catching up to Disney in terms of market share. He pointed to Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park as a sign that tides are changing in Central Florida. Here...
WDW News Today
Inside Look at New Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Stores in Orlando International Airport Terminal C
Orlando International Airport will open their new South Terminal C in phases starting on September 19, 2022. Travelers will get to visit a new Walt Disney World Store and Universal Studio Store in the Terminal, and we have an inside look at both locations. The terminal has tall skylight ceilings...
Universal Orlando Trolls Disney World Once More After Tron Coaster’s Release Date Announcement
Disney World's Tron Coaster is taking its time getting here, and Universal Orlando Resort has noticed.
WDW News Today
New Retro Disneyland Marquee Ear Headband Now Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love for Disneyland Resort? A new Retro Disneyland marquee ear headband has debuted. Last month, Disney released a retro-inspired Walt Disney World ear headband, and now, it’s time for Disneyland to shine in bold mid-century style.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Parks Starbucks Ornaments Arrive
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love for Walt Disney World and Starbucks this holiday season? These Starbucks ornaments are part of the newest collection based on Walt Disney World theme parks. We recently reported that the Starbucks Magic Kingdom ceramic tumbler and ornament were released. Now, the ornaments for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have arrived at Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
October Hours Extended at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Walt Disney World has extended hours at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from October 2 through 29. EPCOT will open a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., instead of at 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 9:00 p.m.
