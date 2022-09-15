ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Mountain Metro celebrates 50 years of service in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sept. 16, 1972, the City of Colorado Springs began operating the Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MTT). Prior to 1972, transit services in Colorado Springs were provided by private companies. When the last company informed the city in 1971 that it would no longer provide services, the city sought federal funding to provide transportation, and the MTT was born.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO

City of Pueblo strikes a new deal with the Bulls hockey team

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a city council meeting Monday, council members passed a five-year lease and management agreement with the city and the Pueblo Bulls hockey club. The hockey team has been in Pueblo for nearly three years and they say they're excited to continue to play at the Pueblo Ice Arena.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

A clerk at a Valero punched during a robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A robbery at a Colorado Springs convenience store was caught on camera yesterday. Colorado Springs police say two suspects went into a Valero on North Carefree just before 6 p.m. The suspect punched the clerk and then took an entire display case of e-cigarettes. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iaff#Local Life#Suicide#Localevent
KRDO

Grand opening for Mineral Palace Park pickleball courts set for Sept. 20

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is inviting the community to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Mineral Place park pickleball courts on Tuesday, Sept. 20. In March, Pueblo City Council approved funding for the construction of eight pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park....
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
KRDO

CSPD arrests ‘prolific offender’ after weeks-long crime spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was able to arrest an individual who had been on a weeks-long crime spree and was known to the department as a "prolific offender." According to CSPD, the individual, identified as 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez, had...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Two Park County cold cases solved, killer brought to justice after 40 years

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 40 years, the suspect of two cold cases was brought to justice. On Jan. 6, 1982, 21-year-old Annette Schnee went missing while hitchhiking home from Breckenridge to Blue River. According to the District Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer, who was also hitchhiking from Breckenridge to Alma, went missing later that night.
PARK COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Summery Weekend Ahead – 9/17/2022

Overview: We’re tracking a very warm, mostly dry weekend…. Today: Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy over and near the mountains this afternoon. Precipitation is not likely today, but a few sprinkles could fall over the mountains in the Pikes Peak region this afternoon, and some areas will be breezy at times. We expect high temperatures in the 70s and 80s along the I-25 corridor, upper 80s to lower 90s for the southeastern plains, and 60s and 70s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Xcel locked customers thermostats after tube leak at power plant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Xcel says they had to lock customer's thermostats after a tube leak at Pueblo's Comanche 3 Power Plant in August. The leak caused the plant to shut down for three days prompting the company to lock customer's thermostats to higher temperatures to avoid outages. The lock-out...
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy