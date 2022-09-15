Overview: We’re tracking a very warm, mostly dry weekend…. Today: Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy over and near the mountains this afternoon. Precipitation is not likely today, but a few sprinkles could fall over the mountains in the Pikes Peak region this afternoon, and some areas will be breezy at times. We expect high temperatures in the 70s and 80s along the I-25 corridor, upper 80s to lower 90s for the southeastern plains, and 60s and 70s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

