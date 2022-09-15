Read full article on original website
KRDO
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region to host Night of Hope, proceeds going towards helping children
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend, the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting a night of live music, dancing, games, and more. The proceeds will go towards helping children in need. According to organizers, proceeds from the CASA Goes Country event...
KRDO
Mountain Metro celebrates 50 years of service in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sept. 16, 1972, the City of Colorado Springs began operating the Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MTT). Prior to 1972, transit services in Colorado Springs were provided by private companies. When the last company informed the city in 1971 that it would no longer provide services, the city sought federal funding to provide transportation, and the MTT was born.
KRDO
Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
KRDO
Family and police searching for woman missing in Colorado Springs since Sept. 11
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 59-year-old Leonor Enriquez. Enriquez was last seen on Sept. 11 at around 8:30 p.m. at the Incline Apartments near Sinton Rd. and Fillmore St. She is described as a White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 - 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
KRDO
Eastbound lane closed due to a crash at Cimarron and 8th street
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has closed the eastbound lanes at 8th street and Cimarron. The closure is due to a traffic accident. CSPD is asking people to avoid the area.
KRDO
HSPPR holding Pawtoberfest fundraiser event Saturday at Bear Creek Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is holding its Pawtoberfest fundraising event again after a two-year hiatus. The HSPPR said the event is expected to draw around 1,500 people and raise more than $200,000. The dog-friendly festival will feature craft brews and...
KRDO
City of Pueblo strikes a new deal with the Bulls hockey team
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a city council meeting Monday, council members passed a five-year lease and management agreement with the city and the Pueblo Bulls hockey club. The hockey team has been in Pueblo for nearly three years and they say they're excited to continue to play at the Pueblo Ice Arena.
KRDO
A clerk at a Valero punched during a robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A robbery at a Colorado Springs convenience store was caught on camera yesterday. Colorado Springs police say two suspects went into a Valero on North Carefree just before 6 p.m. The suspect punched the clerk and then took an entire display case of e-cigarettes. The...
KRDO
Pueblo artists celebrate completed murals and sculptures on the Arkansas Levee
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Thursday, some artists and community members came out to see the newly completed murals and sculptures on the Pueblo Arkansas Levee, including a mural to honor journalist, author, and playwright Damon Runyon. One of the artists on the levee, Ryan Yanke, has waited 20 years to paint here....
KRDO
Grand opening for Mineral Palace Park pickleball courts set for Sept. 20
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is inviting the community to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Mineral Place park pickleball courts on Tuesday, Sept. 20. In March, Pueblo City Council approved funding for the construction of eight pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park....
KRDO
Cause of death for an inmate that died in June at the Pueblo County Jail determined
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A newly-released autopsy report shows an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail likely died from withdrawal. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 30-year-old Marissa Fresquez was found dead inside her cell back in June. The autopsy report notes methamphetamine was in her system...
KRDO
Meet alpacas and have a pint Saturday at Cerberus Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Cerberus Brewing Company in Colorado Springs is hosting a fundraising event with Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have alpacas, an alpaca selfie booth, and live demonstrations including spinning, felting, and knitting with alpaca fleece.
KRDO
CSPD arrests ‘prolific offender’ after weeks-long crime spree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was able to arrest an individual who had been on a weeks-long crime spree and was known to the department as a "prolific offender." According to CSPD, the individual, identified as 30-year-old Yerandy Hernandez, had...
KRDO
Two Park County cold cases solved, killer brought to justice after 40 years
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 40 years, the suspect of two cold cases was brought to justice. On Jan. 6, 1982, 21-year-old Annette Schnee went missing while hitchhiking home from Breckenridge to Blue River. According to the District Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer, who was also hitchhiking from Breckenridge to Alma, went missing later that night.
KRDO
Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Summery Weekend Ahead – 9/17/2022
Overview: We’re tracking a very warm, mostly dry weekend…. Today: Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy over and near the mountains this afternoon. Precipitation is not likely today, but a few sprinkles could fall over the mountains in the Pikes Peak region this afternoon, and some areas will be breezy at times. We expect high temperatures in the 70s and 80s along the I-25 corridor, upper 80s to lower 90s for the southeastern plains, and 60s and 70s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.
KRDO
Xcel locked customers thermostats after tube leak at power plant
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Xcel says they had to lock customer's thermostats after a tube leak at Pueblo's Comanche 3 Power Plant in August. The leak caused the plant to shut down for three days prompting the company to lock customer's thermostats to higher temperatures to avoid outages. The lock-out...
