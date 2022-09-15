ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Shane Lowry fears golf risks alienating fans when it comes to money

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEvMF_0hwZHzT900
Shane Lowry lifts the PGA Championship trophy last weekend.

Shane Lowry has said the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.

Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory on Sunday in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he said he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by Greg Norman.

“We are very lucky the corporate world loves golf and that’s why we have such great sponsors and that’s why we play for a lot of money, but I do feel like this is causing a division in the game and it’s going to piss people off,” Lowry told the No Laying Up podcast.

“People are going to stop watching it. I think the amounts of money that are being thrown around are absolutely disgusting at the minute. I feel all people talk about is money now. We play for points now in the FedEx Cup, but I watched the Tour Championship and all the commentators talked about was how much money they’re going to win and I thought, will you just talk about the trophy or the title or how many times Tiger [Woods] has won it.

“The general Joe Soap, the guy who works his nuts off to make 50 grand a year and has to struggle to pay his membership at his golf club and loves the game so much, this probably pisses him off more than anyone.”

Lowry regrets saying “I’m a golfer, not a politician” when asked about playing in Saudi Arabia despite the kingdom’s human rights record. “That was the wrong thing to say.

“I played the Saudi International for the last three years and it would have been very hypocritical for me to say ‘I don’t like where the money is coming from’. I just think [LIV Golf] is bad for the game. I have always said I play for trophies, not for money. That’s why I didn’t entertain it, to be honest. The reason I have never even contemplated it is I don’t think it is good for the game.”

Meanwhile, McIlroy recovered from a slow start to live up to his billing as the pre-tournament favourite in the first round of the Italian Open.

Starting on the back nine at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the venue for next year’s Ryder Cup, McIlroy was one over par after eight holes and threw his ball away in frustration following a bogey on the 17th. The four-time major winner then had to hole from 18 feet to save par on the 18th and from seven feet on the first, but kick-started his round by holing out from 115 yards for an eagle on the par-four third.

Birdies at the fifth, eighth and ninth completed an inward half of 30 and an opening four-under-par 67, giving McIlroy a share of the early clubhouse lead with Malaysia’s Gavin Green and Spain’s Adri Arnaus.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tiger Woods Begged To Use Cart: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods was walking with a noticeable limp during this year's Masters and Open Championship. That's not a surprise considering he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2021. During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris shared his thoughts on Woods' future on the PGA...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
The Independent

Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved

Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Sad" Bryson DeChambeau pleads with PGA Tour to let him play the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau believes team events such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup are "only hurting themselves" by not allowing LIV Golf players such as himself a chance to play. DeChambeau, who is competing in LIV Golf Chicago this week, remains banned by the PGA Tour for his allegiance to...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Club#Ryder Cup#The Saudi International#Saudi
The Independent

‘I don’t think it looks professional’: Andy Murray voices opposition to late matches

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night matches.Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow on Wednesday did not conclude until nearly 1am, with Murray and Joe Salisbury narrowly losing the deciding doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.That followed a number of matches at the US Open that carried on until the early hours, while it is an increasingly common scenario at some tour events.Although a sizeable number of fans at the Emirates Arena did stay for the finish, many had to leave, with no public transport options at that time and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
Country
Spain
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

445K+
Followers
101K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy