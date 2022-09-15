Read full article on original website
Related
williamsonherald.com
Football: Indy holds off Franklin; Nolensville, Page stay unbeaten; Fairview, BA cruise
FRANKLIN – Tre Hartwell broke loose for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter to clinch a win for the second time in three weeks as the Independence High School football team improved to 2-0 in Region 7-6A play. The Eagles claimed a 27-17 win at Franklin after Hartwell...
williamsonherald.com
Football: Pace, Parson lead Ravenwood past Bruins in 'Battle of the Woods'
BRENTWOOD — Now that the Ravenwood High School football team has won the battle, the Raptors are in position to win the war. By registering a 28-10 victory over rival Brentwood on Friday night in the annual Battle of the Woods matchup, the Raptors took a significant step toward reaching some of their lofty goals – both in terms of the regular season and perhaps well beyond it.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Says Southern Heritage Classic More Than Just a Football Game
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Linda Parrish has been coming to the Southern Heritage Classic since it started 33 years ago. Each year she looks forward to the second weekend in September for the replay of tradition, camaraderie, homecoming, and most of all, the rivalry on the football field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Ponders its Athletic Future
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University football begins its second year under the leadership of head coach Eddie George with high expectations and some intriguing possibilities to consider. As they faced Jackson State last Saturday night in their final Southern Heritage Classic showdown (Jackson State will no longer participate in the event after this season), there are interesting questions the Tigers must answer in the years ahead.
franklinis.com
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
CBS Sports
Watch Middle Tenn. vs. Tennessee State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Tennessee State @ Middle Tenn. Current Records: Tennessee State 0-2; Middle Tenn. 1-1 The Tennessee State Tigers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Tennessee State will be seeking to avenge the 45-26 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 7 of 2019.
williamsonherald.com
WCS sets National Merit Semifinalist record
Williamson County Schools students are making history. Seventy-nine WCS students were named National Merit Semifinalists, beating the district's previous record of 72 set in 2021. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 14. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
154th Annual Robertson County Fair adds mullet contest
County fair season is in full swing and next up - Robertson County Fair.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman dismissed from team
A recent addition to the Tennessee Vols football program was reportedly dismissed from the team this week. Offensive lineman Savion Herring, a three-star junior college transfer who joined the team over the summer, was arrested this week for domestic assault. According to the police report, Herring was seen on video...
williamsonherald.com
Chuckkers for Charity polo match most successful in 26-year history
The 26th Annual Chukkers for Charity polo match themed "Journey into the Wild" was held Sept. 10 at Orrin Ingram's Riverview Farm in Franklin. The signature event — which raises funds for Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, two organizations that provide essential services to people with disabilities in Middle Tennessee — was the most successful in the history of Chukkers for Charity.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Owl on Pumpkins Saturday, September 17, 4:00pm 1342 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN Imagine That Art Studio This fun fall painting is taking place this Saturday at 4:00pm! This class costs $25. The staff can’t wait to see you […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Lockdown lifted at McGavock High School after fight
A school-wide lockdown has been lifted at McGavock High School in Nashville Friday morning after pepper spray was deployed inside the school building.
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin
GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
Nashville Scene
Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue
As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
Comments / 0