A 16-year-old girl charged with killing her mother’s boyfriend in 2021 is back in custody. During a Thursday hearing at Yakima County Juvenile Court, Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf discharged the girl’s original $60,000 bail and reset it at $750,000. She also took the girl’s mother to task for not reporting that her daughter had violated the conditions of her release to the court.

TERRACE HEIGHTS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO