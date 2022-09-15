Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
WA will be a launch pad for silicon technology to boost EV batteries
MALTBY, Snohomish County — Just across the road from a cafe boasting the world's largest cinnamon rolls is a small manufacturing plant carved out of the woods of what was once rural Western Washington. Inside this building, carbon is infused with a silicon gas to produce a black powdery...
Yakima Herald Republic
Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
Yakima Herald Republic
The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty this week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Girl charged in fatal Terrace Heights stabbing ordered back into custody
A 16-year-old girl charged with killing her mother’s boyfriend in 2021 is back in custody. During a Thursday hearing at Yakima County Juvenile Court, Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf discharged the girl’s original $60,000 bail and reset it at $750,000. She also took the girl’s mother to task for not reporting that her daughter had violated the conditions of her release to the court.
Comments / 0