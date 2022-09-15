Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Etowah County Accident Injures Two
Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
One dead in Rainsville motorcycle crash
Authorities say one person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle in Rainsville Saturday morning.
‘Disruptive’ student detained at Brindlee Mountain School
Authorities in Marshall County say that a "disruptive student" was detained on Thursday as the school went on lockdown.
First roundabout opens in unincorporated Madison County
On Friday, the new roundabout at Jordan Road and Homer Nance Road in Madison County officially opened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
On Sept. 5, 2022, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, was critically injured after a car hit him.
wbrc.com
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Collinsville man killed in single vehicle crash
CHEROKEE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 4:24 a.m. on Friday a single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, Collinsville. Mullin was fatally injured when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned, he was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash...
Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in Thursday crash
A Madison County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in an early morning crash in Madison, according to the department's spokesman Brent Patterson.
WAFF
Athens man arrested for robberies in Decatur, Limestone County
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday morning the Morgan County E911 Center received a call of a robbery at Snacker’s gas station on 3030 Modaus Road SW. The cashier said she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man, later identified as Richard Fralix, 31, who left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office gets funding for new monitoring technology
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office & Correctional Facility has been granted funding for new technology it can use to monitor inmates in the jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman faces $120K bond, identity theft charges
A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.
Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
WAFF
Madison County Commission approves pay raise for full-time employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Commission approved a cost-of-living pay raise for full-time employees as part of its budget on Wednesday. The $240 million budget was unanimously approved by commissioners for the 2023 fiscal year. Inside the budget is an 8.6% raise for all full-time county employees. Commissioners say...
Jackson County Fair returns to Scottsboro
The Jackson County Fair is underway in Scottsboro, and it offers fun for the whole family including carnival rides and games, vendors, food, live music, a petting zoo, and more.
Hartselle Enquirer
Grandparents welcomed to Hartselle schools
Kennedy Cryer, right, and her grandmother, Sheri Nesmith, walk hand-in-hand in the hallway at F.E. Burleson Elementary School Sept. 14. Students welcomed their grandparents to Hartselle schools this week for Grandparents Day. Students enjoyed eating lunch with their special visitors and shopping for books during the school’s book fair.
After two months, new mom released from Etowah County Jail
An Etowah County judge ordered the release this week of a mother who was arrested days after the birth or her son and then spent two months in jail because she was unable to meet conditions of release. Hali Burns had been charged with chemical endangerment after she failed two...
WAAY-TV
9-year-old boy released from hospital after violent dog attack in Lawrence County
A Lawrence County boy who was attacked by five dogs while riding his bicycle is now recovering at home, according to family. His mother, Stephanie Overton, shared the update on social media Thursday. Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples had been at Huntsville Hospital since Sept. 10, when he was attacked while riding in his neighborhood.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
Comments / 0