Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
As COVID-19 rates continue to decline locally; Gov. Polis extends Colorado Disaster Emergency Act to extend federal funding
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence has continued to decline over the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 52 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 7, to Wednesday, Sept. 14, the county totaled 16 new...
skyhinews.com
Letter: A 37% tax increase on residences in Grand Park?
As Sky-Hi News reported, West Meadow Metropolitan District attorneys, submitted to the Town of Fraser a proposed amendment to the district’s governing service plan (the amendment) to increase property taxes on 255 residences located within the community known as Grand Park. The proposed amendment, among other items, requests mill...
Jeffco taxpayers can expect TABOR refund checks in the mail soon
On the heels of the statewide TABOR refund checks mailed to taxpayers weeks ago, Jefferson County taxpayers can expect another check in the mail soon. The TABOR amendment requires governments in Colorado to either refund excess revenue to taxpayers or seek ask for voter approval to keep and use those funds. Jefferson County received $17.3 million in revenue above the limit set by TABOR, and will soon refund roughly 213,000 taxpayers in the county. On average, the checks will amount to $80 or less, and 88% of taxpayers will get that amount. The median check amount is $48, which means 50% of people will receive a check for $50 or less. The Jefferson County Treasurers Office asks that people not send checks back, because the county cannot use those funds.
EPA officially downgrades Front Range ozone levels to ‘severe’
Colorado communities along the Front Range from Denver to Fort Collins will now face stricter rules to improve air quality after a long-anticipated decision from the Environmental Protection Agency dropped Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County
An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
skyhinews.com
Local disability rights advocate climbs Ecuador’s Cotopaxi to provide prosthetic care for amputees
This month, Fraser resident Lauren “LP” Panasewicz will lead the summit of Cotopaxi, an epic volcanic mountain in Ecuador, along with a group of 16 amputee and non-amputee athletes. This is part of The Range of Motion Project’s eighth annual Climbing for ROMP campaign. Climbing for ROMP is the Range of Motion Project’s largest global campaign of the year, uniting hundreds of people around the world to raise funds for prosthetic care and increase awareness around the unequal distribution of assistive devices globally. Through this global campaign, the project is striving to raise $150,000, which will fund high quality prosthetic care and services to 100 Range of Motion Project patients.
Courtesy Orange Tag Notices for Manufactured Homes
The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office will be posting orange tag notices through September for manufactured homes with delinquent 2021 property taxes payable in 2022. The tags are an additional courtesy reminder to pay by September 30 to avoid further statutory fees in October and possible tax...
RELATED PEOPLE
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects
State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
Fired Erie officer lied about military record, affidavit says
ERIE, Colo. — An Erie Police officer who was fired after an internal investigation now faces felony charges for lying about prior military service on his application and during his interview process, according to an arrest affidavit. Joseph Watts-Johnson was arrested and faces charges of forgery and an attempt...
Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire at townhome
The Golden Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly knocked a hole in his neighbor's wall, stuck a gun through the hole and started a fire at a townhome on Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
skyhinews.com
2nd Troublesome Fest raises 20% more funds than the 1st
Local and international bands graced the waterfront stage on the shores of Grand Lake Saturday, Sept. 10, during the second annual Troublesome Fest, a fundraiser for multiple fire-related causes and agencies. Interspersed between songs, local leaders including Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron, and Stephanie Conners, executive director of the Grand...
Authorities search Boulder County home after resident threatens to shoot up school
Authorities on Thursday seized a gun and journals from a home in Superior after they received a tip that someone living in the home on Eldorado Circle threatened to shoot up a school and posted racially biased material on social media, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. As of...
3 dead after mid-air collision involving 2 planes in Boulder County
Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead.
skyhinews.com
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge
Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Hunter has life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose in Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A hunter has life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose Tuesday in Colorado, officials say. According to a Facebook post from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an emergency alert from a GPS device that a hunter was carrying. The hunter had alerted LCSO that he was seriously injured by an animal.
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
broomfieldleader.com
Search warrant executed after threats made online
On Sept. 15, 2022, Boulder County Sheriff's detectives served a search warrant at a home on Eldorado Circle, in the Town of Superior, along with members of the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The warrant was issued after detectives received a credible tip that...
Comments / 0