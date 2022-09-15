ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
skyhinews.com

Letter: A 37% tax increase on residences in Grand Park?

As Sky-Hi News reported, West Meadow Metropolitan District attorneys, submitted to the Town of Fraser a proposed amendment to the district’s governing service plan (the amendment) to increase property taxes on 255 residences located within the community known as Grand Park. The proposed amendment, among other items, requests mill...
FRASER, CO
CBS Denver

Jeffco taxpayers can expect TABOR refund checks in the mail soon

On the heels of the statewide TABOR refund checks mailed to taxpayers weeks ago, Jefferson County taxpayers can expect another check in the mail soon. The TABOR amendment requires governments in Colorado to either refund excess revenue to taxpayers or seek ask for voter approval to keep and use those funds. Jefferson County received $17.3 million in revenue above the limit set by TABOR, and will soon refund roughly 213,000 taxpayers in the county. On average, the checks will amount to $80 or less, and 88% of taxpayers will get that amount. The median check amount is $48, which means 50% of people will receive a check for $50 or less. The Jefferson County Treasurers Office asks that people not send checks back, because the county cannot use those funds. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
County
Grand County, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Grand County, CO
Government
ESPN Western Colorado

Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County

An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Local disability rights advocate climbs Ecuador’s Cotopaxi to provide prosthetic care for amputees

This month, Fraser resident Lauren “LP” Panasewicz will lead the summit of Cotopaxi, an epic volcanic mountain in Ecuador, along with a group of 16 amputee and non-amputee athletes. This is part of The Range of Motion Project’s eighth annual Climbing for ROMP campaign. Climbing for ROMP is the Range of Motion Project’s largest global campaign of the year, uniting hundreds of people around the world to raise funds for prosthetic care and increase awareness around the unequal distribution of assistive devices globally. Through this global campaign, the project is striving to raise $150,000, which will fund high quality prosthetic care and services to 100 Range of Motion Project patients.
FRASER, CO
northfortynews

Courtesy Orange Tag Notices for Manufactured Homes

The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office will be posting orange tag notices through September for manufactured homes with delinquent 2021 property taxes payable in 2022. The tags are an additional courtesy reminder to pay by September 30 to avoid further statutory fees in October and possible tax...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Skinner
CBS Denver

CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects

State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fired Erie officer lied about military record, affidavit says

ERIE, Colo. — An Erie Police officer who was fired after an internal investigation now faces felony charges for lying about prior military service on his application and during his interview process, according to an arrest affidavit. Joseph Watts-Johnson was arrested and faces charges of forgery and an attempt...
ERIE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Authority#Workforce Housing#Election Local#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#The Housing Authority#General Fund
skyhinews.com

2nd Troublesome Fest raises 20% more funds than the 1st

Local and international bands graced the waterfront stage on the shores of Grand Lake Saturday, Sept. 10, during the second annual Troublesome Fest, a fundraiser for multiple fire-related causes and agencies. Interspersed between songs, local leaders including Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron, and Stephanie Conners, executive director of the Grand...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge

Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
GRANBY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
broomfieldleader.com

Search warrant executed after threats made online

On Sept. 15, 2022, Boulder County Sheriff's detectives served a search warrant at a home on Eldorado Circle, in the Town of Superior, along with members of the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The warrant was issued after detectives received a credible tip that...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy