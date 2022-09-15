Read full article on original website
California's dead will have new burial option: Human composting
Gov. Gavin Newsom will decide the fate of Assembly Bill 351, which would legalize an alternative burial method known as human composting. The bill by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) had failed in 2020 and 2021 in the Legislature before passing this year.
