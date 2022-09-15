The Dragons defense dominated the Keller Timber Creek Falcons last Friday, holding them to just 58 yards of total offense in a 51-0 rout on homecoming weekend. On a night where team defense reigned supreme, 18 different players recorded at least one tackle. However, no one player caused more havoc on the field than Dragon Pride Player of the Week Dustan Mark. The junior defensive lineman tallied six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble on the night.

KELLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO