City of Duluth invites public to outreach meetings regarding FEMA Advanced Assistance Coastal Resilience and Mitigation

Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Oliver Bridge In Gary New Duluth To Close For Inspection
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for people who use the Oliver Bridge in Gary New Duluth. It will be closing for inspection September 21 for a few days. The bridge is located above the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105. It...
Updates On The Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building Fire In Duluth
On September 14th, crews were dispatched to Duluth's Hillside neighborhood as the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building was on fire. A fire took place at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building on East Fourth Street in the Hillside neighborhood. According to WDIO, the City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut off the gas to the entire 500 block of Fourth Street to help protect the area. Minnesota Power also shut off electricity in the area as well.
cbs3duluth.com
Officials begin investigation into Duluth building blaze
One week to go before the 20th Annual Cable Fall Fest!. There will also be adaptive fishing equipment on hand for guests to see the tools Fishing Has No Boundaries utilizes during their outings.
boreal.org
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Inline Marathon Route From Two Harbors To Duluth and other impacts
DETAILED ROAD CLOSURES FROM THE DULUTH POLICE DEPARTMENT:. “On Friday, September 16, at 3:00 p.m Harbor Drive between the Irvin slip and the Aquarium will close to traffic for Kid’s Inline. Sprint Races. The Great Lakes Aquarium lot will remain accessible during this time. It will open at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Makes Announcement About His Future
Superior Mayor Jim Paine made an announcement yesterday about his political plans. Jim Paine became Mayor of Superior in 2017, before that he was the Vice Chair of the Douglas County Board, and now he's looking ahead to the future and making plans for his next move, and he announced those plans yesterday in a social media post and at a gathering of media and supporters at Bucktales in Superior.
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth
As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
boreal.org
Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota
A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death. The sheriff's office was called...
wpr.org
As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates
Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Marina Drive Dedicated To Superior’s Longest Serving Mayor
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The major road through Barker’s Island got a new name Thursday, in memory of the man who helped make the development possible. Marina Drive became Bruce Hagen Drive and is named after Superior’s longest serving mayor. Bruce Hagen died 3 years ago, but only...
Historic former hotel in downtown Duluth to be demolished
The former Hotel Astoria at 102-108 E. Superior St. in downtown Duluth. Courtesy of AMZ Hotels / City of Duluth. The former Hotel Astoria in Duluth's historic downtown will be demolished following a vote by city officials on Monday to overrule the Heritage Preservation Commission's wishes to keep the 117-year-old building standing.
cbs3duluth.com
City to hold vigil for missing Duluth woman 7 years after disappearance
DULUTH, MN -- The City of Duluth will hold a vigil Thursday, hoping to inspire people to come forward with information seven years after a woman went missing. Sheila St. Clair, a Native American woman, was last seen at the Cascade Apartments in Duluth on August 20, 2015. She reportedly...
FOX 21 Online
One Building Deemed Total Loss after Duluth Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, downtown Duluth was smoke-filled after a building caught fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, a fire was reported on 522 East Fourth Street at 5:37pm. Engulfed in the flames was the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Uncle Loui’s Café Survives Next-Door Building Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, one building was engulfed in flames in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood and many expressed concern for Uncle Loui’s, a beloved Café next door. Uncle Loui’s Café has been around Duluth since 1993. It’s a fan favorite brunch hub, and...
FOX 21 Online
Mixed Income Cottage Rentals Coming to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A new option for rental housing is coming to the northland, and it’s not one size fits all. Cottage villas will be up for rent, priced for mixed income households. Tucked within the trees of a West Duluth neighborhood, the Fairmount Cottage Development is planting...
boreal.org
Heavy rain possible through this evening
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 16, 2022. Rain and thunderstorms will continue today into this evening, diminishing overnight. There will be a lull in shower/thunderstorm coverage Saturday, especially in the morning with chances increasing Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Thunderstorms Saturday night could be strong and produce more localized heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms will end from west to east Sunday into Sunday evening.
kelo.com
Minnesota nurses strike ends
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — A Minnesota nurses strike is over. Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis...
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Pack’s first annual Minnesota Maker event
Duluth Pack hosted their first annual Minnesota Maker event at their legendary retail store in Canal Park Thursday evening. The flagship retail store partnered with several different local vendors including Mike & Jen’s Cocoa, Duluth Candy Co., Fitz Craft Creations, SJ Neilson, and Faribault Mills. People who attended were able to enjoy event-only specials such as 50% off clearance items and double punches on in-store purchases. Raffle prizes and gift giveaways were also available for attendees.
FOX 21 Online
Man Found Dead In Work-Related Accident In Industrial Township
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 40 year-old man died in a work-related accident Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in the Industrial Township in St. Louis County. First responders got the call just before 3 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear what happened,...
Comments / 0