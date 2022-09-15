Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
williamsonherald.com
Football: Indy holds off Franklin; Nolensville, Page stay unbeaten; Fairview, BA cruise
FRANKLIN – Tre Hartwell broke loose for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter to clinch a win for the second time in three weeks as the Independence High School football team improved to 2-0 in Region 7-6A play. The Eagles claimed a 27-17 win at Franklin after Hartwell...
thunder1320.com
Raiders win slugfest with defending region champ Blue Devils
The Raiders stood in the center of the ring and went blow for blow with the defending Region 3-6A champions at Carden-Jarrell Field Friday night. With 50 seconds left, the Raiders finally delivered the knockout. After trailing from the opening kickoff, Coffee County scored 13 points in the final 8...
williamsonherald.com
Football: Pace, Parson lead Ravenwood past Bruins in 'Battle of the Woods'
BRENTWOOD — Now that the Ravenwood High School football team has won the battle, the Raptors are in position to win the war. By registering a 28-10 victory over rival Brentwood on Friday night in the annual Battle of the Woods matchup, the Raptors took a significant step toward reaching some of their lofty goals – both in terms of the regular season and perhaps well beyond it.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Ponders its Athletic Future
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University football begins its second year under the leadership of head coach Eddie George with high expectations and some intriguing possibilities to consider. As they faced Jackson State last Saturday night in their final Southern Heritage Classic showdown (Jackson State will no longer participate in the event after this season), there are interesting questions the Tigers must answer in the years ahead.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman dismissed from team
A recent addition to the Tennessee Vols football program was reportedly dismissed from the team this week. Offensive lineman Savion Herring, a three-star junior college transfer who joined the team over the summer, was arrested this week for domestic assault. According to the police report, Herring was seen on video...
williamsonherald.com
WCS sets National Merit Semifinalist record
Williamson County Schools students are making history. Seventy-nine WCS students were named National Merit Semifinalists, beating the district's previous record of 72 set in 2021. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 14. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this...
williamsonherald.com
Chuckkers for Charity polo match most successful in 26-year history
The 26th Annual Chukkers for Charity polo match themed "Journey into the Wild" was held Sept. 10 at Orrin Ingram's Riverview Farm in Franklin. The signature event — which raises funds for Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, two organizations that provide essential services to people with disabilities in Middle Tennessee — was the most successful in the history of Chukkers for Charity.
extrainningsoftball.com
The Gal from Goodlettsville: Kassie Stanfill’s Odyssey
A Tennessee accent creeps through at times in talking to Kassie Stanfill. The native of Goodlettsville, Tennessee has spent nearly her entire life and career in the south, but there’s only a hint of a twang on certain words. Rarely without a smile on her face and never short...
$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin
GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: William Terry Chance
William Terry Chance, age 76, died September 12, 2022. Bill was born on March 19, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky. He spent much of his early life in southern Indiana, going to school and working for his father’s sand and gravel dredge company. In 1967 he married Deborah Harsin, and graduated soon after in 1968 from Purdue University with a degree in Psychology. He went on to Graduate School at Northern Illinois University, and earned a Ph.D in Psychology.
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
WSMV
Franklin runner recovers after bike accident leaves him with temporary paralysis
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man known for running miles in the city of franklin is recovering from a serious bicycle accident. Seth Oden, an avid runner, has regained parts of his strength after a bicycle accident. He’s sharing his story to warn others of his freak accident and the importance of wearing protective gear while riding.
Popular Tennessee swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Sherry Susan Lovett
Sherry Susan Lovett, age 67 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Sherry was born in Franklin, Tennessee on Feb. 4, 1955, daughter to the late Sam and Helon Overstreet. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Vera Reed and brother-in-law,...
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spring Hill (Spring Hill, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Spring Hill on southbound I-65. The crash happened at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and [..]
