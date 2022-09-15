ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

thunder1320.com

Raiders win slugfest with defending region champ Blue Devils

The Raiders stood in the center of the ring and went blow for blow with the defending Region 3-6A champions at Carden-Jarrell Field Friday night. With 50 seconds left, the Raiders finally delivered the knockout. After trailing from the opening kickoff, Coffee County scored 13 points in the final 8...
LEBANON, TN
williamsonherald.com

Football: Pace, Parson lead Ravenwood past Bruins in 'Battle of the Woods'

BRENTWOOD — Now that the Ravenwood High School football team has won the battle, the Raptors are in position to win the war. By registering a 28-10 victory over rival Brentwood on Friday night in the annual Battle of the Woods matchup, the Raptors took a significant step toward reaching some of their lofty goals – both in terms of the regular season and perhaps well beyond it.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Ponders its Athletic Future

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University football begins its second year under the leadership of head coach Eddie George with high expectations and some intriguing possibilities to consider. As they faced Jackson State last Saturday night in their final Southern Heritage Classic showdown (Jackson State will no longer participate in the event after this season), there are interesting questions the Tigers must answer in the years ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman dismissed from team

A recent addition to the Tennessee Vols football program was reportedly dismissed from the team this week. Offensive lineman Savion Herring, a three-star junior college transfer who joined the team over the summer, was arrested this week for domestic assault. According to the police report, Herring was seen on video...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

WCS sets National Merit Semifinalist record

Williamson County Schools students are making history. Seventy-nine WCS students were named National Merit Semifinalists, beating the district's previous record of 72 set in 2021. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 14. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Chuckkers for Charity polo match most successful in 26-year history

The 26th Annual Chukkers for Charity polo match themed "Journey into the Wild" was held Sept. 10 at Orrin Ingram's Riverview Farm in Franklin. The signature event — which raises funds for Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, two organizations that provide essential services to people with disabilities in Middle Tennessee — was the most successful in the history of Chukkers for Charity.
FRANKLIN, TN
extrainningsoftball.com

The Gal from Goodlettsville: Kassie Stanfill’s Odyssey

A Tennessee accent creeps through at times in talking to Kassie Stanfill. The native of Goodlettsville, Tennessee has spent nearly her entire life and career in the south, but there’s only a hint of a twang on certain words. Rarely without a smile on her face and never short...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner in Gallatin

GALLATIN — A lucky Powerball player in Gallatin won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Sept. 14, 2022, thanks to their use of the Double Play feature. In the Double Play drawing – held after the Powerball drawing – last night’s winner matched four out of five balls and the Double Play Powerball.
GALLATIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: William Terry Chance

William Terry Chance, age 76, died September 12, 2022. Bill was born on March 19, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky. He spent much of his early life in southern Indiana, going to school and working for his father’s sand and gravel dredge company. In 1967 he married Deborah Harsin, and graduated soon after in 1968 from Purdue University with a degree in Psychology. He went on to Graduate School at Northern Illinois University, and earned a Ph.D in Psychology.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wgnsradio.com

Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Sherry Susan Lovett

Sherry Susan Lovett, age 67 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Sherry was born in Franklin, Tennessee on Feb. 4, 1955, daughter to the late Sam and Helon Overstreet. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Vera Reed and brother-in-law,...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN

