BRENTWOOD — Now that the Ravenwood High School football team has won the battle, the Raptors are in position to win the war. By registering a 28-10 victory over rival Brentwood on Friday night in the annual Battle of the Woods matchup, the Raptors took a significant step toward reaching some of their lofty goals – both in terms of the regular season and perhaps well beyond it.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO