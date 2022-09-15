Read full article on original website
WLBT
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
WAPT
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code
JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
mississippifreepress.org
Class Action Suit Targets Private Companies Using Cameras for Vehicle Insurance Fees
Amy Divine, a Madison, Miss., resident, opened a mail envelope on July 1, 2022, and discovered an official-looking ticket from the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming she owned a vehicle that passed through the city on March 22, 2022, “without vehicle insurance.”. The letter, dated April 4, 2022, indicated...
WLBT
Authorities: Membrane plant sets new record at Jackson’s main water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released a press release on Saturday providing an update on Jackson’s main water treatment plant. The City says that the membrane plant set a new record of 19.4 million gallons in a day, and the conventional plant increased production to 14.4 million gallons per day.
WLOX
City of Gautier unveils new logo
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Out with the old, in with the new. That’s the motto around Gautier City Hall as it begins phasing out its old logo with the new one. You’ll already see the new design on the city’s social media platforms. But what about other areas, like the water tower? We asked the mayor about that.
caringmagazine.org
The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi
Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
WLOX
Moss Point Police K9 gets body armor donation in memory of K9 Exo
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police K9 Buddy now has a new bullet and stab protective vest, all thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Buddy’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Exo.” K9 Exo was a...
WLOX
Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several cars flow in and out of Ocean Springs, and the city is cracking down on uninsured cars with traffic cameras through a company named Securix. The city says if someone pays a $300 Securix ticket, it receives $150 of that payment. According to Julian...
Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
WLOX
Tito Jackson and Kenny Neal perform at Ground Zero Blues Club-Biloxi
fox40jackson.com
Nightlife in Jackson impacted by recent water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – With nightlife being a popular source of entertainment here in Jackson, club owners, like the one here at MBAR, are making sure people have clean and safe drinking water when they walk through the doors. Richard Bradley, the owner of MBAR of Jackson, says they...
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WLOX
Governor lacks confidence in city of Jackson regaining governance of water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With water pressure and quality restored, the conversations are shifting to what happens in the long term with Jackson’s water system. The Governor isn’t committing to any one plan but seems to think the city will likely lose its control. ”But to the residents...
WLOX
MS Songwriters Festival attracts hundreds to Gulf Coast
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Songwriters Festival is taking over downtown Ocean Springs and Gautier. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debut new music right here on the coast, and new faces are joining the Songwriter Hall of Fame. The 13th annual Mississippi Songwriters festival...
WLOX
City of Picayune honors members of United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - At the historic City Hall at the Veterans Memorial, the City of Picayune recognized and honored Marine Lance Corporal Gerald Wells III of Picayune and Marine Corporal William Buffington of Gillsville, Georgia. Both are members of the prestigious United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon in...
‘They gave us water. It’s just not drinkable’: Jackson, MS water crsis continues
JACKSON, MS — 150,000 people are still without drinkable water in Jackson, Mississippi. Weeks after massive flooding, they still can’t even do dishes or brush their teeth with the water coming from their faucets. We spoke to a woman named Patricia Anderson here in Jackson, Mississippi. She tells...
WLOX
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
Complex
Trae Tha Truth Donates Supplies to Mississippi Families Suffering From Water Crisis
Trae Tha Truth made the trek to Mississippi this week to combat Jackson’s water crisis. According to TMZ, the Houston rapper and his team delivered water filters, groceries, and enough supplies to “support up to 50 families.”. “Me and my team, you know, we went out there with...
