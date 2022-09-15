ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

WJON

Strong Storms Possible in Central Minnesota on Saturday

UNDATED -- A developing weak low-pressure system is expected to advance northeastward across Central Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening. Existing cloud cover and early morning precipitation may hinder chances of development, thus the threat level is conditional at this time. Any storms that do materialize will be within the vicinity...
ENVIRONMENT
boreal.org

National Weather Service updates winter outlook for Minnesota

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued its long range outlook for the winter months and with it derive some sort of idea about what might happen in Minnesota. The outlook breaks things down in three-month increments:. November-January. December-February. January-March. February-April. The CPC doesn't get into specifics...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Warm and muggy; chance for storms this weekend

(FOX 9) - A warm and muggy day is in store on Thursday, as temperatures climb into the 80s and storms push through northern Minnesota. Thursday will be fairly cloudy for much of the day, with rain expected in northern and western Minnesota. However, it's likely to stay away from the Twin Cities until late Thursday evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota’s color expected to be ‘stunning’ says DNR

Minnesotans are in for a glorious autumn show in 2022. Fall color in the state is expected “stunning” according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fall 2022 prediction. The agency says local weather conditions have an impact on fall color. The amount and intensity of fall colors...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Minnesota

How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
SANDSTONE, MN
96.7 The River

World’s Toughest Rodeo Coming to Minnesota this Winter

For some reason, I love watching this stuff. I know it takes a lot of time, skill and sometimes a bit of fearlessness to participate in a rodeo. And I have here for it!. It's exciting to watch the bull riders, the bronc riders and even the barrel racers during a rodeo. There are so many different levels of skill as well. This includes the amateurs and the professionals. Everyone has to start somewhere.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kvsc.org

Parade Closes Two St. Cloud Roads This Weekend

This Sunday, September 18th a parade from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is closing two St. Cloud roads. The City of St. Cloud is warning that West St. Germain Street from 4th Avenue to 9th Avenue will be closed. Crew adds 9th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
townandtourist.com

20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
MINNESOTA STATE

