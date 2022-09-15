ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England manager Gareth Southgate explains Marcus Rashford omission from Nations League squad

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQNfH_0hwZGVic00

Gareth Southgate has said that Marcus Rashford still has a chance of making England’s World Cup squad despite being left out of the forthcoming Nations League camp.

Rashford has not been included in a squad by Southgate for almost year but was expected to be recalled until suffering a muscle injury in Manchester United's recent 3-1 win over Arsenal.

The 24-year-old's last international appearance came in the European Championship final, which ended with him missing a penalty in England's shoot-out defeat to Italy.

Southgate selected a 28-man squad for this month's meetings with Italy and Germany but said that those omitted still had a chance of being picked for Qatar.

“This is a bigger than normal squad and part of the rationale is that we are very close to a World Cup and we feel, although our results were disappointing in the summer, we have picked on the basis of form and capability over a long period,” the England manager said.

“There were certain players we wanted to keep involved this time, but that said it doesn’t mean that this is the end for some of the others who aren’t involved.

“Marcus Rashford, for example, has shown some encouraging signs recently. He is a player we know well so if he can perform at a high level in the next few weeks, he of course will be under consideration.”

Southgate also overlooked Rashford's United team-mate Jadon Sancho, while Ben White, Conor Gallagher and James Justin dropped out of the squad from the last camp this summer. Ivan Toney has been handed his first call-up, while Eric Dier returns to the squad for the first time in over a year.

The England manager has kept faith with several players who are not playing regularly at club level and suggested that he wanted to show loyalty to those who have performed at international level in the past.

“Clearly, we have a number of players including Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips who are not playing a lot of minutes with their club.

“It is not ideal, but we feel they have been, and can be, important players for us. It is not a perfect situation but there is still a lot of football to be played before Qatar.

“With Eric Dier, he has been playing well for a period of time. We think it is a really close call across our centre-backs and he has deserved to be picked back in the group. We know what a good character he is. He fits in with the culture and has great international experience and leadership qualities.

“With Ivan Toney, we have been tracking him for a long time. I had a good chat with [Brentford manager] Thomas Frank about him last season.

“His form and his qualities - not only his goalscoring but his technical ability, build-up play and aerial prowess - gives us a different threat to some of the other players we could pick."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Conor Gallagher
Person
Ben Chilwell
Person
James Justin
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho on target as Man United win at Sheriff Tiraspol

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both made points as Manchester United eased to a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.Sancho was on target hours after being left out of the England squad and Ronaldo scored his first of the season as United brushed off the Moldovans in Chisinau to register their first points of the group stage.Both goals came in the first half with Ronaldo’s, a penalty in the 39th minute, being the 699th of his glittering club career.After a summer of speculation over his future, it underlined a strong performance from the Portuguese on just his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leicester City’s James Maddison Left Out of England Squad Yet Again

Gareth Southgate named his squad for England’s matches in the Nation’s League and once again failed to find room for Leicester City’s James Maddison. The Three Lions squad that will face Italy and Germany will consist of 3 goalkeepers, 12 defenders, 5 midfielders, and 8 strikers. Southgate also omitted James Justin, who was in the previous squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nations League#England#Manchester United#Uk
The Independent

Tottenham vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Son Heung-min hits hat-trick

Son Heung-min ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a sublime hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur crushed Leicester City 6-2 to move joint top of the Premier League on Saturday.Rodrigo Bentancur’s first goal for Tottenham was separating the sides in an entertaining tussle but Son, who started on the bench, exploded back to form with three goals in 13 minutes.The South Korean, the Premier League’s joint-top scorer last season, had not scored in Tottenham’s first eight games.Leicester took an early lead with a twice-taken penalty by Youri Tielemans but Tottenham hit back quickly with Harry Kane powering in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Jadon Sancho Praises Christian Eriksen Quality For Manchester United

Manchester United in form winger Jadon Sancho has spoken out about new signing Christian Eriksen’s real quality since joining the club. Eriksen has been a fantastic addition to the United squad since signing on a free transfer. The Danish international has proved to be United’s best value signing of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 6-2 Leicester: Heung-min Son ends drought with second half hat-trick

Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of rotation to Tottenham's challenge on all fronts after substitute Heung-min Son's sensational 14-minute hat-trick sealed Saturday's 6-2 thrashing of Leicester. Son was dropped to the bench after failing to score in any of Spurs' opening eight matches but kick-started his campaign with a magical...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Germany
The Independent

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Alexander Isak penalty earns draw

Newcastle United were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League to extend their run to six games without a victory. Eddie Howe’s side fought back from a goal down after Philip Billing struck the opener with Alexander Isak striking the equaliser from the spot, following VAR’s intevention to penalise Jefferson Lerma for handling Kieran Trippier’s cross. Since a 9-0 humbling to Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten in three under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. The Magpies could have taken the lead in the first half after Trippier and Joelinton both hit the woodwork, but Jordan Zemura’s cross saw Billing poke home the opener to silence St James’ Park. Eddie Howe is now under pressure, though his side did show character to battle back for a point, with a trip to Fulham awaiting them after the international break. Relive all the action and highlights from today’s Premier League game at St James’ Park below: Read More Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil not focusing on takeover talkEddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Match Report

Manchester United recovered from their bad start to the Europa League campaign where the Red Devils got defeated by Real Sociedad (0-1) at Old Trafford following their victory over FC Sheriff yesterday (0-2). Due to an injury at the Arsenal game, Marcus Rashford could not recover in time for the...
UEFA
The Independent

Sam Underhill ruled out of England’s autumn fixtures with shoulder injury

Flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss England’s autumn Tests because of a shoulder problem that requires surgery.The Bath forward, who has won 29 caps, is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks.And such a spell out of the game would mean the 26-year-old not being available for England’s November appointments with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.Underhill suffered concussion during England’s second Test victory over Australia in Brisbane two months ago, and he was ruled out of the series decider a week later.“Sam Underhill is to undergo surgery on a shoulder issue,” Bath said.“The operation will see the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bruno Lage nurtured Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva during his time at Benfica... now the Wolves boss must set up his team to stop them

Finding a way to beat Manchester City is the most difficult task in English football, yet at least Wolves boss Bruno Lage will understand exactly what he is up against. City's three Portuguese stars —defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias, and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva — are among the best players in the Premier League and have been at the heart of the success enjoyed by Pep Guardiola's team over recent seasons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Small section’ of fans fail to observe minute’s silence for Queen

A “small section” of Dundee United fans failed to observe a minute’s silence held before kick off to honour the Queen, the club has said.Before the game against Rangers started, some Dundee United fans could be heard disrupting the tribute, with boos and chanting heard from the corner of the Ibrox stadium which housed several hundred away supporters.Club Statement— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 17, 2022In a statement, the club confirmed that it was aware of the actions of a “small section” of supporters at the match.It said: “Dundee United are aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd who chose to not respect the minute’s silence before this afternoon’s match at Ibrox.“As a club, ahead of the game we reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed.” Read More Queen queue — latest: Man arrested after ‘disturbance’ as mourners filed past coffinThe Queen’s death has unleashed a torrent of racist abuseWhen is the bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral?
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

846K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy