Warm welcome in Manchester for Earl and Countess of Wessex

By Kim Pilling
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have lit candles at Manchester Cathedral in memory of the Queen.

Crowds in the city gave Edward and Sophie a warm welcome on Thursday as they also viewed floral tributes in St Ann’s Square and a book of condolence at the Central Library.

The couple travelled to Manchester a day after they paid their respects with the rest of the royal family at Westminster Hall , where the Queen is lying in state.

Members of the public have flocked to the cathedral since the monarch’s death to sign a book of condolence and light a candle.

The earl and countess were invited by the Dean of Manchester, the Very Rev Rogers Govender, and the Bishop of Manchester, David Walker, to each light a candle.

They were also shown photographs of the Queen’s last visit to the cathedral, to mark the 600th anniversary celebration of the collegiate church in July 2021.

Earlier, city council leader Bev Craig showed Edward and Sophie similar books of condolences opened at the library’s reading room, where they also looked at a number of cards written by local children.

The royal couple then moved on to St Ann’s Square which, in May 2017, was filled with bouquets of flowers and heartfelt messages and tributes in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing in which 22 people were killed.

Floral tributes and messages of condolence have been left in the square again in large numbers in memory of the Queen.

Council employee Juliet Felstead, 27, who is leading a team of volunteers overlooking the site, spoke to Edward.

She said: “He was just really grateful for all of the volunteers who have been out over the week to oversee the tributes.

“They were both touched by all the messages and the kindness that has been shown.

“We have seen a steady stream of people, with many sharing their memories of the Queen, including some ex-service personnel. It’s meant a lot to people.”

The cards and messages will be saved and later archived at Manchester Art Gallery , as the Arena bombing tributes were.

Edward and Sophie spoke to onlookers at each of the three stops on their visit.

A crowd outside the cathedral clapped and cheered as the royal couple left the city.

