“The Woman King” (Sony) saved theaters this weekend, selling 40 percent of all tickets as it grossed $19 million. That’s at the high end of expectations for the mid-budget ($50 million) production directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood that stars Viola Davis as a general training young female soldiers in 19th century Dahomey. Driven by a Black female audience that skews older, this is an impressive start for what could be a long-running success. It’s the first film to get an A+ Cinemascore since “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) and it has potential to expand to broader audiences as word of mouth spreads. It’s...

MOVIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO