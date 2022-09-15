ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AthlonSports.com

Here's How To Watch Tonight's Chiefs vs. Chargers Game On Prime Video

Tonight's Thursday night game between Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is not on cable television. The AFC West battle is currently being broadcast on Prime Video. To watch the game, you must download the Prime Video app. The other requirement is an Amazon Prime account....
ClutchPoints

3 Chiefs players most responsible for win vs. Chargers

While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West division recently, their competition is much stronger in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos provide their own challenges, but many identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ crown, and Thursday night’s showdown in Arrowhead Stadium proved why.
