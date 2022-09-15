ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch the Penn State Nittany Lions Live Games in 2022

The Penn State Nittany Lions have had some forgettable seasons the past couple of years, going 11-11 in their last 22 games. The team will likely be trying to make up for it this season. One promising factor for the Nittany Lions is their head coach James Franklin, who turned around this program after the collapse caused by the Jerry Sandusky events.

Coach Franklin will look to put a lot of responsibility on senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who’s had some decent success during his time at Penn State. With a new offensive line and the loss of a few players to the NFL draft, it’s tough to say how the Penn State season will pan out this year. Tune in to find out.

If you’re looking to stream all the Penn State Nittany Lions games live, look no further. You can watch nearly all of the Nittany Lions 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, and Big Ten Network. Let’s break down which options are the best.

Watch the Penn State Nittany Lions Games Live Here

Where can you stream almost all of the Penn State Nittany Lions games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial
Sling TV $35+ No
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No
DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes
FuboTV $69.99+ Yes
YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

What channels show the Penn State Nittany Lions games?

This year you can stream Penn State Nittany Lions games on Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, and Big Ten Network, which means you don’t need cable TV to tune in. Instead, Lions fans can sign up for streaming services like Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , DIRECTV STREAM , FuboTV , or YouTubeTV for a low monthly cost. With mobile apps to watch every play on the go, streaming services like these help you stay up to date from kickoff to the final snap.

Watch Penn State Nittany Lions games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $35 31+ No
Sling Blue $35 41+ No
Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV offers one of the more affordable live TV streaming services for any Nittany Lions fan looking to stream the games. Starting at only $35 per month, you can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan. Keep in mind the channel count varies based on your location. You can also choose to combine the two for $50 per month or get the Sports Extra package to stream even more Lions games for just $65 a month.

If you’re looking to watch more than just college football, the Sling Orange & Blue package will cover a full range of sports content from college football to NFL and local sports, making it among the most comprehensive options.

Read our full Sling TV review here.

Watch the Penn State Nittany Lions Games Live on Sling TV

Other ways to watch Penn State Nittany Lions live this season

Penn State Nittany Lions 2022 schedule

You can find the full Penn State Nittany Lions schedule here on ESPN.com .

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Sean Clifford Taking Brutal Hit

During the first quarter of this Saturday's game between Penn State and Auburn, senior quarterback Sean Clifford was nearly split in half by Owen Pappoe. Pappoe's huge hit on Clifford was legal. Although it seemed like a devastating blow to the Penn State quarterback, he got right back up and kept playing.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pregame social media buzz leading up to Penn State at Auburn

Penn State is on the road against Auburn this week. Like last year, this should be another intriguing matchup to watch. Last week, we took a look at what people were saying across social media leading up to the game. So, what are they saying this week as the Nittany Lions head to Jordan-Hare stadium? Even down South, you still see dedicated Penn State fanshttps://twitter.com/ESPNMcGee/status/1570914149970087938?s=20&t=UC349jYACOI0WULR5_uVOg https://twitter.com/samdcohn/status/1570908812495945728?s=20&t=OoGzPjgPQzMJVDZcOIRlHA https://twitter.com/PSUTailgateTalk/status/1570844956138565632?s=20&t=gCQ2iTJafO5QCLtuoWSTNQFan Predictionshttps://twitter.com/SamFremin/status/1570914083691704320?s=20&t=rWhIZcJ_SL6ATHuvvSP7QA https://twitter.com/BlakeSears22/status/1570908766371184640?s=20&t=9vug7-wkIPzOGMxPYlK9Gg https://twitter.com/_DearOldState/status/1570908168045334530?s=20&t=tTtPf4zpcd3LUr2eG6xPqAEnemy Territoryhttps://twitter.com/AuburnFootball/status/1570857552820273165?s=20&t=PTHZEdUZZDnlCNttOFKuJg https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1570918823246630919?s=20&t=bWupbS6xWjvZdgWGjb41ZQ https://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1570881082605576194?s=20&t=TdmLrcnIIdF0G3xv_x03TA https://twitter.com/audsnyder4/status/1570779798615756800?s=20&t=yC2hILr2E1YOp-mp5ImSYgLots of involvement from Penn State offensive players last week. Will we see it again at Auburn?https://twitter.com/PennStateOnBTN/status/1570844704266240003?s=20&t=iDY-vw3sos5dxB39Fa4aUg Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.11
