KIMT
Man pleads guilty to Rochester scooter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to stealing scooters in Rochester. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, was charged in March with four counts of felony theft. Investigators say between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021, Schutz stole four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp.
KAAL-TV
Names of couple in NE Rochester murder-suicide released
(ABC 6 News) – The names of a deceased Iowan couple found in a probable NE Rochester home murder-suicide were released Wednesday, Sept. 14. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According...
Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award
The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
KIMT
Two plead guilty in 2021 beating death of Austin man
AUSTIN, Minn. – Two guilty pleas are entered over the 2021 killing of a Mower County man. Tyrone James Williams, 22 of Austin, and Nickalos Dwayne Taylor, 18 of Austin, have both pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the death of William Hall. Hall, 75, was found dead in...
Several Inappropriate Emails Sent to Rochester Students Thursday (Photos)
Some disturbing news showed up in inboxes today for parents of Rochester Public Schools students, including mine. Unfortunately, quite a few students in Rochester, Minnesota received inappropriate e-mails Thursday. In case you didn't have an opportunity to see the e-mails your kids received, below are a few of the e-mails.
Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Grease Fire in Apartment Leads to Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police reported uncovering over 90 grams of meth and a firearm after responding to the report of a woman refusing to leave the scene of an apartment fire Sunday. The criminal complaint filed against 32-year-old Elizabeth Raimann of Rochester Tuesday says firefighters saw her flushing...
New Charges for Rochester Woman with History of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of check forgery and theft-related convictions is facing new charges. Conditional bail for 37-year-old Crystal Walker was set at $5,000 Monday. She’s charged with one count of check forgery and one count of identity theft. The criminal complaint accuses...
Rochester Area Woman Gets Probation For a Half Pound of Cocaine
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester area woman has avoided a prison sentence for a conviction stemming from a significant drug bust last year. 62-year-old Tamara House today was given a stayed prison sentence and was placed on probation for five years. She earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of four other felony drug charges including a first-degree count for drug sales.
kduz.com
Man from Buffalo Dies in Southeast MN Crash
A man from Buffalo riding a bicycle died in a crash in southeastern Minnesota Thursday night. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died at the scene. The Patrol says Tipton was on a bicycle that collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street in Winona, just after 8:30pm.
KAAL-TV
Austin woman charged with murder, manslaughter in drug sale case
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman was charged with 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree manslaughter, and 2nd-degree drug sale in Mower County Court Thursday, Sept. 15 related to a March 8 overdose death. Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43, was arrested Aug. 30 after Austin law enforcement executed a search warrant at...
KAAL-TV
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County
(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Warrant in Armed Robbery Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police have arrested a man with an active arrest warrant related to an armed robbery case. The criminal complaint filed Wednesday says an officer was conducting surveillance in an area police believed 22-year-old Jayvon Jones-Shields was residing in. Police then spotted him riding in a vehicle on 41st St. Northwest and arrested him on Tuesday afternoon.
Man Accused of Selling Cocaine to Rochester PD Informant Twice
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drug sales charges were filed against a Rochester man Tuesday as the result of a drug-buying sting that occurred last year. The criminal complaint accuses 23-year-old DeMonte Bragg of selling cocaine to an informant for the Rochester Police Department on two separate occasions. The informant told police that they had just purchased cocaine from Bragg and that Bragg was advertising cocaine for sale on his snapchat.
Autopsy – Singer’s Death in Rochester Caused by Chloroethane
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An autopsy has determined the recent death of a well-known Scottish singer and actor in Rochester was caused by the inhalation of a chemical compound most commonly used in industrial processes. The southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has ruled the death of 41-year-old Darius...
KIMT
Bicyclist killed after being hit by a vehicle in southeastern Minnesota
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A 40-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The victim was identified as Matthew Tipton, 40, of Buffalo, Minnesota. The driver...
