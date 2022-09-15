Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Larimer Square gets a new ice cream shop (and it’s a fan favorite)Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Speculative life sciences development underway in SuperiorMargaret JacksonSuperior, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
Related
Search for missing adult underway in Larimer County
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Highway 7 in Thornton closed due to crash, cyclist hospitalized
A crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist has resulted in the extended closure if Highway 7 at Colorado Boulevard.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three reported dead in mid-air collision in Boulder County
Boulder County Sheriff's Department is investigating a mid-air collision. At 8:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 17th, the Boulder County Communications Center got several emergency phone calls reporting two planes had collided mid-air. Sheriff's deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue, and Boulder Rural Rescue responded to the area of 10,000 Niwot Road, and found two separate crash sites. The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that a Cessna 172 collided with a Sonex Xenos aircraft. A Xenos is a light, aluminum, low-wing, two seat homebuilt aircraft.At the first crash site on the southside of Niwot Road, first responders found a...
KKTV
Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested
DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
Colorado Man Noticed Tired Straphangers Waiting at Bus Stops — So He Made Benches for Them
James Warren has hand-crafted eight benches and counting from scrap construction wood he finds in dumpsters, and puts then them at seatless bus stops throughout Denver After James Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus at a seatless stop in Denver in January, he realized he could put his carpentry talents to good use. The 28-year-old decided to build a bench from scrap construction wood he finds in dumpsters, and place a much-needed seat at the stop. "My goal is to make people's...
Man arrested after 6-hour standoff, closes Highway 14
The Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrested one man for threatening to burn down a camping trailer while people were inside.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
Bear brought down safely after climbing tree on CSU campus
A bear wandered onto the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins and was removed without injury by wildlife officials.Authorities initially warned students and faculty to avoid the north end of The Oval on the northeastern side of campus. That's because the bear was in a tree that's close to Ammons Hall. Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and lowered it to the ground using a rope. Some students who were gathered nearby cheered and clapped when the bear was brought down safely.
Old Town shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, no arrests made
One person was hospitalized overnight after being shot multiple times near Fort Collins.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway
A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car
A 10-year-old who was riding a scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
Burglary suspect arrested in Fort Collins after barricade situation
Fort Collins Police say a burglary suspect who barricaded himself in an apartment on Friday morning is in custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No one seems to know who owns this Denver bridge, but everyone's mad about it
DENVER — A pedestrian bridge in Denver is closed because it needs repairs, but repairs can't happen because no one seems to know who owns the bridge. Denverite first reported on the frustration over the closure of the bridge that crosses Cherry Creek where Delgany Street dead-ends. “It’s well-loved...
Friends Search for Missing Colorado Camper, But Only Find Her Supplies ‘Untouched’
A group of friends had dropped off a woman who planned on going camping in Dream Canyon near Boulder, Colorado. When they returned to look for her, though, they only found her unpacked supplies with no sign of the camper. The situation is truly terrifying for the group that arrived...
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to South Ironton Street between East Tennessee Avenue and East Kentucky Avenue at 12:43 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report a shooting. APD said they...
Should I be concerned about the smoke rising out of Boulder?
If you were near Rabbit Mountain Friday morning, you may have been concerned after noticing a plume of smoke in the sky, but worry not, because this is simply a part of the prescribed burn conducted by Boulder County officials.
Comments / 0