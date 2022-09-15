A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO