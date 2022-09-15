ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, CO

CBS Denver

Three reported dead in mid-air collision in Boulder County

Boulder County Sheriff's Department is investigating a mid-air collision. At 8:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 17th, the Boulder County Communications Center got several emergency phone calls reporting two planes had collided mid-air. Sheriff's deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue, and Boulder Rural Rescue responded to the area of 10,000 Niwot Road, and found two separate crash sites. The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that a Cessna 172 collided with a Sonex Xenos aircraft. A Xenos is a light, aluminum, low-wing, two seat homebuilt aircraft.At the first crash site on the southside of Niwot Road, first responders found a...
KKTV

Colorado police believe additional child victims in Denver, Aurora after fondling suspect arrested

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are seeking additional victims of a man accused of forcibly fondling children in Denver and Aurora multiple times this year. Joseph Spector, pictured at the top of this article, was arrested Wednesday by the Denver Police Department after they obtained a warrant regarding a report of a child being forcibly fondled at Denver International Airport on July 29.
People

Colorado Man Noticed Tired Straphangers Waiting at Bus Stops — So He Made Benches for Them

James Warren has hand-crafted eight benches and counting from scrap construction wood he finds in dumpsters, and puts then them at seatless bus stops throughout Denver After James Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus at a seatless stop in Denver in January, he realized he could put his carpentry talents to good use.  The 28-year-old decided to build a bench from scrap construction wood he finds in dumpsters, and place a much-needed seat at the stop.  "My goal is to make people's...
People

Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
CBS Denver

Bear brought down safely after climbing tree on CSU campus

A bear wandered onto the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins and was removed without injury by wildlife officials.Authorities initially warned students and faculty to avoid the north end of The Oval on the northeastern side of campus. That's because the bear was in a tree that's close to Ammons Hall. Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and lowered it to the ground using a rope. Some students who were gathered nearby cheered and clapped when the bear was brought down safely.
CBS Denver

Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway

A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
9NEWS

Man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were called to South Ironton Street between East Tennessee Avenue and East Kentucky Avenue at 12:43 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report a shooting. APD said they...
