Four Park Board commissioners show support for keeping marina open through 2025; vote could come in October

A row of recycling tubs on a Quincy street wait to be emptied by a city crew. | File photo by David Adam. Concerning the story on recycling on Muddy River News, the number of people interested in the topic who attended the meeting doesn’t count those of us who watched it on TV at home. I couldn’t make it to the council chambers, but fortunately I could watch it “live” on (Xfinity Cable) Channel 15, so I got to see most of it.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO