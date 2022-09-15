ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, CO

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Bowhunter Charged + Attacked By Moose In Larimer County

An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

3 killed in reported mid-air plane collision in northern Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were killed after two planes crashed in Boulder County Saturday morning. According to multiple 911 callers, the planes collided in mid-air just before 9 a.m. Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue found two separate crash sites about a mile and a half apart in the 10000 block and 9700 block of Niwot Road. The area is south of Longmont.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE

