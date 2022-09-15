ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Is In Top 10 Happiest States, Iowa In The Top 20

If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands *clap clap*. Many people consider themselves to be happy. What's not to be happy about? Well, many things but having a positive attitude and looking on the bright side of life can make you happy. But not everyone in each state is as happy as those in others. A new study has been released showing the happiest states and least happy states in America. Spoiler alert: the Quad Cities is pretty happy believe it or not.
HEADS UP QUAD CITIES! This Viral Catalytic Converter Post Is FAKE!

Posts circulating in a lot of the Quad Cities swap and selling groups are part of a series of fake posts circulating the country and multiple areas around Iowa. The post, which essentially has the same verbiage in each post, reads something along the lines of "Let's make this dude famous he's cutting catalytic converters in Davenport"
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb

Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way

The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
A Quad Cities Bridge Is A Finalist For a National Award

One of our own is competing for a national award to bring home to the Quad Cities. No, it's not a human being but it was built by humans. The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge is a finalist for a national award. This honor really is a big congratulations to the people who work for both the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.
Rare Chance To Own a Frank Lloyd Wright Designed Home in Wisconsin

I could count on one hand the number of times that one of Frank Lloyd Wright's homes has been for sale to the public, and certainly not at this low price. I grew up in Wisconsin and Frank Lloyd Wright is a name I've heard since I was a child. It was not uncommon to encounter his work or work inspired by him rather frequently. This is one of the rarest of rare opportunities for home buyers.
Full List Of Your Favorite Pumpkin Patches In The Quad Cities

It's pumpkin pickin' time in the Quad Cities. To make sure you and the family have a place to get your pumpkins and also have some fall family fun, we created a full list of pumpkin patches throughout the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. Fall is in the air...
Utah Senate Candidate Releases Rap Video, Goes Instantly Viral

In today's world, the only way to get noticed as a political candidate in the midst of attack ads on every platform is by doing something that makes you really stand out against the rest. For Utah State Senate candidate Linda Paulson, someone told her the best way to stand...
Iowa’s Very Own Lost Island Wins Two Major Awards

As an Iowan, I have found myself heading over to Iowa's largest waterpark, Lost Island many times! Now it's both a theme park and a waterpark. Something that's truly incredible is that this park has actually won two major awards this year. One for their waterpark, and the other for the theme park.
You Won’t Believe What Word Iowans Misspell the Most

Sometimes having kids makes me feel....eh...less than smart. Whether it's their using a new slang word and me having to check out Urban Dictionary, or helping with their homework and drawing a complete blank. Then there's spelling... There's no way I could just spit it out correctly, spelling bee style....
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

