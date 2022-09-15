Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Is In Top 10 Happiest States, Iowa In The Top 20
If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands *clap clap*. Many people consider themselves to be happy. What's not to be happy about? Well, many things but having a positive attitude and looking on the bright side of life can make you happy. But not everyone in each state is as happy as those in others. A new study has been released showing the happiest states and least happy states in America. Spoiler alert: the Quad Cities is pretty happy believe it or not.
HEADS UP QUAD CITIES! This Viral Catalytic Converter Post Is FAKE!
Posts circulating in a lot of the Quad Cities swap and selling groups are part of a series of fake posts circulating the country and multiple areas around Iowa. The post, which essentially has the same verbiage in each post, reads something along the lines of "Let's make this dude famous he's cutting catalytic converters in Davenport"
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb
Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way
The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Illinois City
If you live in the Quad Cities that means you technically live in two states that are home to high-ranking nuclear targets. Iowa and Illinois are on this list. I know this isn't a super fun topic, but it's interesting to see what the top 15 targeted states are. The...
A Quad Cities Bridge Is A Finalist For a National Award
One of our own is competing for a national award to bring home to the Quad Cities. No, it's not a human being but it was built by humans. The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge is a finalist for a national award. This honor really is a big congratulations to the people who work for both the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation.
Rare Chance To Own a Frank Lloyd Wright Designed Home in Wisconsin
I could count on one hand the number of times that one of Frank Lloyd Wright's homes has been for sale to the public, and certainly not at this low price. I grew up in Wisconsin and Frank Lloyd Wright is a name I've heard since I was a child. It was not uncommon to encounter his work or work inspired by him rather frequently. This is one of the rarest of rare opportunities for home buyers.
These Mysterious Wrecks Are At The Bottom Of The Deepest Lake In Iowa
The deepest lake in Iowa has some mysteries at the bottom of it. West Lake Okoboji is the deepest natural lake in Iowa, plunging 136 ft. deep. It's a glacial lake that was made by the Wisconsin Glacier 14,000 years ago. But since then, the lake has played host to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are 10 Of The Best Places To Order Chicken Tenders Outside Of The Quad Cities
There is nothing I love more than a big basket of thick juicy chicken tenders, smothered in that special sauce. I was craving chicken tenders the other day, so up on the Dwyer & Michales Facebook went the question, "Who has the best chicken tenders around the Quad Cities?" Of...
Full List Of Your Favorite Pumpkin Patches In The Quad Cities
It's pumpkin pickin' time in the Quad Cities. To make sure you and the family have a place to get your pumpkins and also have some fall family fun, we created a full list of pumpkin patches throughout the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. Fall is in the air...
These Viral Maps Show The Truth Behind Many Popular Iowa Stereotypes
Many people only know Iowa as a farm or drive-through state. Many places in the Midwest are seen this way. And while they aren't wrong there is so much more to our states! At least I think there is. A viral Youtube video took a look at maps and statistics...
Did Illinois Really Pass a “Purge” Law – What’s the Truth?
This is one of the most controversial laws I've seen passed in decades. Some are referring to it as "The Purge" law that Illinois will put into effect on January 1, 2023. But, is it really what was represented in the movie "The Purge"? The truth is somewhere in between.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utah Senate Candidate Releases Rap Video, Goes Instantly Viral
In today's world, the only way to get noticed as a political candidate in the midst of attack ads on every platform is by doing something that makes you really stand out against the rest. For Utah State Senate candidate Linda Paulson, someone told her the best way to stand...
Iowa’s Very Own Lost Island Wins Two Major Awards
As an Iowan, I have found myself heading over to Iowa's largest waterpark, Lost Island many times! Now it's both a theme park and a waterpark. Something that's truly incredible is that this park has actually won two major awards this year. One for their waterpark, and the other for the theme park.
You Won’t Believe What Word Iowans Misspell the Most
Sometimes having kids makes me feel....eh...less than smart. Whether it's their using a new slang word and me having to check out Urban Dictionary, or helping with their homework and drawing a complete blank. Then there's spelling... There's no way I could just spit it out correctly, spelling bee style....
B100
Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0