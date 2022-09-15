Read full article on original website
Larimer Square gets a new ice cream shop (and it’s a fan favorite)Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Speculative life sciences development underway in SuperiorMargaret JacksonSuperior, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
A war of words between 3 Denver-area Catholic schools
The topic of LGBTQ+ is at the center of a tense exchange and claims of defamation by Regis Jesuit High School, St. Mary's Academy and a letter mentioning both by officials at St. Thomas More Catholic School.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
gripped.com
Climber Dies at 22 in Colorado Rappel Accident
Several climbing communities are mourning the death of Maya Humeau, who died in a climbing accident this past Tuesday. She was 22 years old. Reports say that Humeau fell around 30 metres while climbing on the Black Wall on Mount Spalding. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said Humeau’s climbing partner called 911 and that several parties, including the sheriff’s deputies, an alpine rescue team and others responded to the scene.
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless services
(Denver, Colo.) Refugees from Venezuela have flooded the homeless families assistance program at Volunteers of America in Denver, according to Angel Hurtado. Hurtado works with youth and families at VOA. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar last week hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
gmauthority.com
Colorado Teardrops Developing New Line Of EV Friendly Camping Trailers
Boulder, Colorado-based company Colorado Teardrops has begun development on a new teardrop camper trailer intended specifically for EV owners. The patent-pending trailer will be offered in three guises: a compact teardrop-style model known as The Boulder, a 17-foot version known as The Golden and a large 27-foot range-topper dubbed The Denver. All models will utilize an aerodynamic design intended to maximize the range of the EV that’s pulling it, along with an auxiliary battery pack that can be used to charge the tow vehicle. Colorado Teardrops says the battery capacity for the Boulder will sit at 75 kWh, while the Denver will offer up to 200 kWh. These onboard batteries will be so robust, in fact, that an EV with an estimated 300 miles of range would actually have a longer estimated range with the trailer attached, the company claims.
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Colorado
LoveFood found the most delicious mac and cheese in every state.
Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Two dogs who attacked grandmother, young boy were 'loved members of this family'
An 89-year-old woman remains in critical condition, and her 12-year-old grandson is stable after they were attacked by the family dogs Wednesday.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?
Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
iheart.com
Lukas Liquors Owner Joe Brunner on Upcoming Alcohol CO Ballot Measures
Joe Brunner is the owner of Lukas Liquors in Lone Tree and he's my go-to expert when I need advice on all things ethanol. He taught me the right way to drink bourbon...and yes, it really made a difference. We're going to discuss three upcoming Colorado ballot measures relating to alcohol sales. I suspect he'll be against them but maybe I'll be surprised. I also suspect that my opinion will differ from his...which is why I want to get his perspective.
Flammable freight trains pass downtown Denver venues, housing
Freight trains carrying hazardous materials snake past major Denver attractions.City and County of Denver via Zoom. (Denver, Colo.) Rail cars carrying flammable materials pass through Denver every day. Some of those rail lines pass by Ball Arena, Elitch Gardens and Mile-High Stadium. Many snake along tall residential buildings.
Next Level Burger to Open 1,000 Units by End of 2025, to Include Colorado Locations
The plant-based fast food eatery focused on sustainability recently received a $20 million investment that will enable the company to expand rapidly and massively amidst a recent Denver debut
rmef.org
Bowhunter’s Preparedness Saves Own Life
Below is a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. An archery hunter injured by a moose in the Trap Creek area of Larimer County on Tuesday did all the right things before and after the attack to ensure his survival and rescue. The incident occurred around noon, Tuesday, in...
Daily Record
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
