gripped.com

Climber Dies at 22 in Colorado Rappel Accident

Several climbing communities are mourning the death of Maya Humeau, who died in a climbing accident this past Tuesday. She was 22 years old. Reports say that Humeau fell around 30 metres while climbing on the Black Wall on Mount Spalding. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said Humeau’s climbing partner called 911 and that several parties, including the sheriff’s deputies, an alpine rescue team and others responded to the scene.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
David Heitz

'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless services

(Denver, Colo.) Refugees from Venezuela have flooded the homeless families assistance program at Volunteers of America in Denver, according to Angel Hurtado. Hurtado works with youth and families at VOA. “Dare I say that we’ve seen some families come from Venezuela,” she remarked during a seminar last week hosted by Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “I would say they are being bussed here. It is an exploding population.”
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
gmauthority.com

Colorado Teardrops Developing New Line Of EV Friendly Camping Trailers

Boulder, Colorado-based company Colorado Teardrops has begun development on a new teardrop camper trailer intended specifically for EV owners. The patent-pending trailer will be offered in three guises: a compact teardrop-style model known as The Boulder, a 17-foot version known as The Golden and a large 27-foot range-topper dubbed The Denver. All models will utilize an aerodynamic design intended to maximize the range of the EV that’s pulling it, along with an auxiliary battery pack that can be used to charge the tow vehicle. Colorado Teardrops says the battery capacity for the Boulder will sit at 75 kWh, while the Denver will offer up to 200 kWh. These onboard batteries will be so robust, in fact, that an EV with an estimated 300 miles of range would actually have a longer estimated range with the trailer attached, the company claims.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?

Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Lukas Liquors Owner Joe Brunner on Upcoming Alcohol CO Ballot Measures

Joe Brunner is the owner of Lukas Liquors in Lone Tree and he's my go-to expert when I need advice on all things ethanol. He taught me the right way to drink bourbon...and yes, it really made a difference. We're going to discuss three upcoming Colorado ballot measures relating to alcohol sales. I suspect he'll be against them but maybe I'll be surprised. I also suspect that my opinion will differ from his...which is why I want to get his perspective.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Flammable freight trains pass downtown Denver venues, housing

Freight trains carrying hazardous materials snake past major Denver attractions.City and County of Denver via Zoom. (Denver, Colo.) Rail cars carrying flammable materials pass through Denver every day. Some of those rail lines pass by Ball Arena, Elitch Gardens and Mile-High Stadium. Many snake along tall residential buildings.
DENVER, CO
rmef.org

Bowhunter’s Preparedness Saves Own Life

Below is a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. An archery hunter injured by a moose in the Trap Creek area of Larimer County on Tuesday did all the right things before and after the attack to ensure his survival and rescue. The incident occurred around noon, Tuesday, in...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

