Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
Why Steelers starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could be key to Patriots' first win
The Patriots have plenty of offensive struggles to work through on Sunday against a tough Pittsburgh defense. But their own defense shouldn’t have a ton of problems with Mitchell Trubisky.
Skip Bayless Admits "Fear" For Tom Brady Ahead Of Saints Game
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints this weekend in what should be a thrilling matchup. During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe previewed this weekend's clash between the Buccaneers and Saints. Bayless is picking the Buccaneers to win this...
Josh Allen on half days of school for MNF game: 'That's how you create some Bills fans'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Citing traffic concerns with a Monday Night Football game for the Bills, both the Frontier and Orchard Park Central school districts will have half days of school on Monday. It's a been a hop topic among Bills fans, and on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
Lamar Jackson faces a 2022 challenge, and maybe a 2023 opportunity, vs. the Dolphins
Last year, the 6-2 Ravens faced the 2-7 Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. It didn’t go well for Baltimore. Extensively using a cover-zero pre-snap look that entailed blitzing some players and dropping others into coverage, the Dolphins routinely confused and confounded the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Miami won the game, 22-10.
Overreaction or Truth? ‘It’s Over’ for Bill Belichick, Says Former RB LeSean McCoy
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been criticized heavily by members of the media recently. The post Overreaction or Truth? ‘It’s Over’ for Bill Belichick, Says Former RB LeSean McCoy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bill Belichick: Steelers WR Chase Claypool 'like covering a guy like Gronkowski'
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is a tantalizing talent, but is he comparable to former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski? That seems like a huge stretch, but New England coach Bill Belichick compared him to Gronk, who retired in the offseason. “He’s kinda always open, it’s like covering a...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa gives surprising admission about how his short stature can affect him as quarterback
The height of a quarterback prospect is always taken into consideration by NFL general managers. While it's possible for shorter quarterbacks to find success at the next level -- such as Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray -- it's considered a plus if the quarterback possesses the height to see over the offensive line and deep into the secondary.
