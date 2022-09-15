Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Grassy Island Range Lights mark 150 years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Lights that have been used to guide ships into the channel of Green Bay celebrated their 150 year anniversary along with a dedication ceremony. The celebration took place at the Green Bay Yacht Club. The Grassy Island Range Lights first illuminated in 1872, guiding ships...
Fox11online.com
Florida Gov. DeSantis to campaign for Michels in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Green Bay this weekend, campaigning for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. DeSantis is a Republican whose policies have been compared to former President Donald Trump's in terms of divisiveness. Most recently, DeSantis has been in the news for ordering the transport of 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Lauren Helmbrecht, the newest member of Local 5 Live sports
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live gives viewers an introduction to the newest member of Local 5 Sports. We get to know Lauren Helmbrecht, catch her debut tonight on Green Bay Nation, right here on Local 5 at 6:30 pm.
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
Fox11online.com
Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packers home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
wtaq.com
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
WBAY Green Bay
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s been a long four months. A long four months. Longer than I thought it was going to be,” Sarah Thomsen says. “I think I’m getting better, but it’s really slow.”. As viewers have surely noticed over the past...
Fox11online.com
Learn more about Wisconsin's iconic fruits at the Cranberry Apple Jamboree
(WLUK) -- Starting Friday, a celebration for two of Wisconsin's most iconic fruits will be taking place in Manitowoc County. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is happening at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. Abigal Winkel says the event combines education and fun. Visitors will investigate why cranberries bounce, how an apple's...
Fox11online.com
The Weidner Downtown Series returns to Green Bay's Tarlton Theatre
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Weidner announced new events coming to the heart of downtown Green Bay. The Weidner is entering its second year of partnership with historic Tarlton Theatre to present "The Weidner Downtown Series." The series showcases an eclectic mix of live music, chamber theatre and free to...
Fox11online.com
Friday kids' events kick off Fox Cities Marathon weekend
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- This weekend, 3,200 people will be participating in Fox Cities Marathon events. The festivities kicked off Friday in Grand Chute. Kids didn't have to wait for Sunday for the fun to start since their Fun Run was up first. "To me, this is the most fun...
Fox11online.com
'Walk for Wildlife' making a difference for area injured animals
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It's the Walk for Wildlife and it's this weekend. The event helps raise the necessary funds for staff to care for injured animals and help them get back to the wild where they belong.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Skipping Stones to Wequiok Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Wequiock Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin captivates visitors as it gently cascades over a section of the Niagara Escparment. A little exploration of the deep gorge and waterfall treated us to a wonderful afternoon exploring the creations of nature. Descending to the Waterfall. To approach the falls, visitors descend a...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO I Ashwaubenon celebrates 150th anniversary with fireworks
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The village of Ashwaubenon lit up the sky over Ashwaubomay Park Thursday night to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The fireworks celebration was originally planned for Aug. 13 but was rescheduled because of the rain.
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Chance
Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin nonprofit hosts fall prevention event
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin agencies are joining together to prevent falls. The non-profit Fall Prevention Alliance of Northeast Wisconsin put on the Freedom from Falls event at the Kroc Community Center Thursday morning. The event featured speakers discussing how to be proactive in preventing falls and therapists...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular Manitowoc County bakery to close, owners looking to sell location
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location. After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.
Fox11online.com
Brown County school celebrates 150th anniversary
GREENLEAF (WLUK) -- Zion Lutheran School of Wayside is celebrating 150 years. The school first opened its doors in 1872. On Sunday, the school celebrated with students and staff by hosting a church service, followed by food, fellowship and games. During the ceremony, a special service was held where students...
