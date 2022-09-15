ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Franklin Co. fatal crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, five miles east of Route 220. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on the road when it ran off the right side, overturned, and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WSLS

20-year-old man dead after fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Around 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, authorities said that a 1989 Toyota pickup truck was going east when it ran off the road, overturned, and then struck a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Pittsylvania County, VA
Crime & Safety
Graham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Graham, NC
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
County
Campbell County, VA
Campbell County, VA
Crime & Safety
wfirnews.com

Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck

State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
GRAHAM, NC
WBTM

Police Chase Ends With Fatal Motorcycle Accident

A high speed motorcycle chase ended with a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday night. According to WSLS, the pursuit started in Campbell County when a Virginia Police State Trooper attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the driver...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Reckless Driving#Virginia State Police
shoredailynews.com

Exmore man dies in accident on I-85 in North Carolina

An Exmore man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on southbound Interstate 85 in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va was driving a Mack tractor-trailer when he veered off the highway and hit an overpass before crashing around 2:15 a.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Brian Martin.
EXMORE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer

Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
SPENCER, VA
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wakg.com

Two Pedestrians Injured in South Boston Hit-and-Run

A mother and daughter were walking on John Randolph Boulevard in South Boston on Tuesday night when were they struck by a vehicle, according to The Gazette-Virginian. The pedestrians were within 50 yards of the stop light on Hamilton Boulevard, when the vehicle turned right off of Hamilton Boulevard the driver ran off the road and hit the pedestrians. Police are still looking for the suspect.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville Police find missing woman

UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: The Danville Police Department says Naomi Willis has been found alive and in need of medical attention. Willis was transported to SOVAH Emergency for treatment. Authorities say after an extensive search involving multiple agencies she was located at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Danville Police Department says they would like to thank the […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Three triad agencies investigating multiple car break-ins

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of break-ins. The Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted along Highway 311 Tuesday morning. “It makes you feel very nervous,” said Randolph County...
ASHEBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy