wfxrtv.com
VSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Franklin Co. fatal crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, five miles east of Route 220. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on the road when it ran off the right side, overturned, and hit a tree.
Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
WSLS
20-year-old man dead after fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. Around 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, authorities said that a 1989 Toyota pickup truck was going east when it ran off the road, overturned, and then struck a tree.
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 615 on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality that occurred Friday at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619, when...
wfirnews.com
Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck
State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: Motorcyclist dead after police pursuit ends in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit that ended with a fatal crash. The crash occurred on Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The traffic pursuit began when a Virginia State Police...
VSP investigating Campbell Co. pursuit that ended in fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, that resulted in a fatal crash on Sept. 13. According to officials, the crash occurred on Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County. VSP says, the traffic pursuit began when […]
WBTM
Police Chase Ends With Fatal Motorcycle Accident
A high speed motorcycle chase ended with a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday night. According to WSLS, the pursuit started in Campbell County when a Virginia Police State Trooper attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the driver...
shoredailynews.com
Exmore man dies in accident on I-85 in North Carolina
An Exmore man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on southbound Interstate 85 in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Daniel Eugene McNeal, 51, of Exmore, Va was driving a Mack tractor-trailer when he veered off the highway and hit an overpass before crashing around 2:15 a.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Brian Martin.
WDBJ7.com
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago. Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.
whee.net
Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
WSET
Henry Co. deputy helps man after riding mower gets stuck in a ditch
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Henry County deputy went above and beyond when serving his community on Wednesday. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said Deputy J.M. Jones was patrolling Old Chatham Road when he saw a man with his riding mower stuck in a ditch. They said Deputy...
wakg.com
Two Pedestrians Injured in South Boston Hit-and-Run
A mother and daughter were walking on John Randolph Boulevard in South Boston on Tuesday night when were they struck by a vehicle, according to The Gazette-Virginian. The pedestrians were within 50 yards of the stop light on Hamilton Boulevard, when the vehicle turned right off of Hamilton Boulevard the driver ran off the road and hit the pedestrians. Police are still looking for the suspect.
WDBJ7.com
US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
Danville Police find missing woman
UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: The Danville Police Department says Naomi Willis has been found alive and in need of medical attention. Willis was transported to SOVAH Emergency for treatment. Authorities say after an extensive search involving multiple agencies she was located at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Danville Police Department says they would like to thank the […]
NC community remembers man killed in motorcycle crash; ‘I wish this on nobody’
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of the Stokes County community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Joseph Southern after he was killed Monday night on his motorcycle after a head-on collision. Wednesday, friends and family supported one another as they laughed, cried, and told stories of Joseph or “Cole” that they will always remember. […]
WSET
Deputies in Henry Co. seeking to identify individuals in shoplifting investigation
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public with a shoplifting investigation on Wednesday. This incident occurred at 786 Commonwealth Blvd, in Martinsville. If anyone knows the identity of the individuals in the pictures please contact Deputy N.E. Farley at 276-638-8751 or...
WSET
Henry Co. Sheriff's Office looking for individual seen exiting an area Walmart
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in identifying someone who may know something about a crime. They said the individual was seen exiting Walmart on Commonwealth Blvd. around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. If anyone has any information regarding this...
Three triad agencies investigating multiple car break-ins
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of break-ins. The Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted along Highway 311 Tuesday morning. “It makes you feel very nervous,” said Randolph County...
