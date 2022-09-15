HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Free Public Library will celebrate International “Talk Like a Pirate Day” during the week of Sept. 19-24. Beginning Monday, the official date for the “holiday,” the library will offer passive activities including coloring pages and puzzles. A take-home craft kit for children will be available in the Children’s Room while supplies last. Story times will be books about pirates as well. Preschool story time is held on Tuesday, Babies and Books on Thursday and Read and Glue, for the early elementary kids, is on Saturday. All three programs start at 10:30 a.m.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO