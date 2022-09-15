Read full article on original website
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Sunday at a glance Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
Indiana announces ‘Air Quality Action Day’ for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 18 has been declared an “Air Quality Action Day” in Indiana, as announced by the state’s department of environmental management. IDEM released a statement Saturday saying that starting at midnight and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected. Due to potentially high ozone […]
The heat is on across Indiana this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Highs surge above seasonal norms this weekend with plenty of sunshine! Then a chance to get back into the 90s is coming up this week with relatively low humidity. Friday night lights Temperatures will remain comfortable in the 70s after sunset. Partly cloudy skies tonight. Then we drop cooler into the low 60s […]
Fox 59
Heating up for the final weekend of summer!
Scattered clouds are moving over central Indiana this Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. Most of the weekend is going to remain dry with an area of higher pressure situated east of the state. Winds will remain light, and the air is going to be stagnant today. There are handful of counties under an Air Quality Alert today. Indianapolis declared a Knozone Action Day as a result.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Air Quality Alert issued for today
INDIANAPOLIS — Our quiet weather pattern continues today, keeping sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures around with highs in the mid 80s. With the high temperatures, light wind, and other atmospheric conditions coming together today, ozone emissions will be elevated and could exceed federally mandated standards. Due to this, an...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Tiger triplets make public debut at Indiana zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis zoo debuted three Amur tigers on Friday. Helena, Roman and Nicolas were born in May and were set to make their first public appearance at 9:30 a.m. at the zoo, but the two male cubs were a no-show. According to WTHR, one cub was undergoing medical treatment, and the other chose to stay inside.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
Wildfire smoke moving into Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, and the upper air pattern across the country has allowed smoke to reach the Midwest. The Cedar Creek fire in Oregon is one of the large wildfires pumping smoke into the atmosphere. On Wednesday, the smoke was being picked up on visible satellite imagery across the northern Midwest.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
nomadlawyer.org
Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
wbiw.com
Visit the Bloomington Farmers’ Market on Saturday
BLOOMINGTON – Farmers’ markets are one of the oldest forms of direct marketing by small farmers. Growers all over southern Indiana gather weekly at the Bloomington Farmers’ Market to sell their produce directly to the public. It is a weekly ritual for many shoppers. Shopping at a...
Fox 59
Sunshine and warmth building; Hotter weekend ahead
Skies are clear and temperatures are cool, pleasant to start the day! This will mark our fourth straight morning in the 50s for downtown Indianapolis, a stretch not felt since mid-May! Some patchy fog will be around until sunrise, primarily for outlying areas and lowland spots with a possible delay for one or two schools (low chance).
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
Fox 59
Indy abortion doc moving practice out of state to keep providing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, several abortion clinics across the state are getting ready to close down for good. However, Dr. Katie McHugh said her work providing abortions to women who want them will not come to an end, it’ll just be moving locations.
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
nomadlawyer.org
Kokomo: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kokomo, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kokomo Indiana. There are numerous places to stay in Kokomo, Indiana. There are farm stays in 1850s cabins, art galleries, and more. The town is home to the Heritage Farm, which hosts trips to their farm. You can even stay in an 1850s log cabin.
